Food by the Book: East meets West comfort food based on "The Phone Booth at the Edge of the World"

What happens when a writer from Rome with a Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo sets out to write fact-based fiction? East really does meet West and all other parts in the new novel from Laura Imai Messina, “The Phone Booth at the Edge of the World” (The Overlook Press, 2021). Based on a true story, Messina blurs the edges of grief and despair into a finely crafted novel about the disconnected wind phone inside an old telephone booth in which people can talk to loved ones who have passed away.
Radio show host, 30-year-old Yui, hears about the miraculous phone located seven hours from Tokyo in Bell Gardia, the garden of Mr. Suzuki at Otsuchi on the windy slopes of Whale Mountain. She lost her mother and daughter in the March 2011 tsunami, envisioning over and over what their final hours must have been like. Determined to find some resolution, Yui makes the trip alone, purchasing a chocolate bar each time to quell the gorge rising up from her stomach at the memory of the tsunami and her loss. All she has to do is wait her turn for the phone booth and pick up the receiver.
One day she meets Takeshi, a young doctor whose little daughter stopped talking after his wife died of cancer. Together they travel to the phone booth monthly, meeting a cast of characters who hope to talk to both the living and the dead. The phone booth becomes a sensational hit, garnering the attention of psychologists from around the world. During the long trips Yui and Takeshi talk about their playlists, movies, food, and all the mundane things that make up the daily existence of the living, but Hanna still refuses to say a word. In the denouement, as the novel explains, picking up the wind phone and dialing a number then talking into a mute receiver was an act of pure faith, and faith was the key.
This is a lovely novel, set up by longer chapters interspersed with one-page informative chapters, such as Yui and Takeshi’s playlists, tsunami statistics, or advice from psychologists or the Bible. Surprising was the number of references to food and eating, so prevalent one is tempted to count them (on 29 pages). Few things are more quotidian and yet nourishing for the soul. Try this East meets West comfort food based on the novel and listen to a couple of Yui’s favorite songs, Max Richter’s peaceful “Mrs. Dalloway in the Garden” or her Brazilian fav, the lively “Desandou” by Caio Chagas Quintet.
East meets west teriyaki salmon with crispy fried rice
Ingredients
6 slices applewood smoked bacon, diced
2 tbsp. fresh ginger, minced
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup celery, minced
4 green onions, sliced thin
1/2 cup white onion, minced
1 1/2 cups frozen peas and carrots
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
2 cups cooked rice
4 salmon fillets
2 tbsp. teriyaki sauce
2 tbsp. soy sauce
Sliced green onions for garnish
Directions
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat until crispy. Drain excess fat from the pan and push bacon to sides. Add onion, carrots and celery and cook until softened about 2 minutes.
Stir in green onions, garlic and ginger and cook 3 minutes more, taking care not to let the garlic brown.
Stir in peas and carrots; cook 2 minutes.
Transfer mixture to a medium bowl. Reduce heat to medium, add eggs, and scramble until fully cooked, 2 or 3 minutes. Add eggs to bacon mixture.
Wipe out skillet, add vegetable oil, and return to medium-high heat. When oil is hot add cooked rice in a thin even layer, pressing down. Cook until rice is heated and slightly crispy. Stir in bacon-egg mixture.
Add soy sauce and top with green onions.
In the meantime, prepare salmon according to directions or bake fresh salmon fillets seasoned with salt and pepper in 425 degree oven for 12-14 minutes. Baste with teriyaki sauce when nearly done. Serve fully cooked salmon atop portions of bacon and vegetable fried rice. Adapted from Performance Food Group.
