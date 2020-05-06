FOOD BY THE BOOK: "Crossing to Safety" a reminder that life is beautiful

Wallace Stegner’s writing career spanned six decades from the 1930s to the 1990s. His influence on Western writing and writers during that time is indisputable. He founded the Stanford Creative Writing Program in 1946, and his impact can be felt in the works of such greats as N. Scott Momaday, Larry McMurtry and Edward Abbey.
One of his most comprehensive novels, however, published in 1987 when Stegner was in his 70s, is only incidentally about the West. “Crossing to Safety” (Modern Library edition, 2002) is about love, friendship, family, marriage and the fate we will tolerate to hold those bonds together. Semiautobiographical, the novel follows the seemingly quiet lives of two University of Wisconsin at Madison English professors. Larry and Sally Morgan are newly arrived from the hinterlands of New Mexico, and Sid and Charity Lang hail from an old money family in the East. With both wives pregnant and both husbands vying for university tenure during the Depression, the couples maintain a fast and firm friendship that weathers many of life’s storms.
Spanning as many decades as Stegner’s own career, there is plenty of time in the novel to flash back to philosophical questions of youth, such as what makes a friendship, or do social class and wealth matter in our achievements, especially does going to Harvard make us better somehow. He explores in depth how the people we happen to meet in our lives affect its outcome. Stegner also flashes forward to ruminations of old age, mainly does how we live matter and what are our obligations to people we have known our whole lives. This is a memento mori, a remember-to-live manifesto declaring that life is beautiful in all its mundane activities. Anyone, regardless of age, would be well advised to read “Crossing to Safety.” There is a wealth of knowledge there and much to be learned at any stage of life.
As Larry and Sally are entertained by the wealthy Langs during the Depression, Stegner sets the scene for their dinner party with “civilized cuisine” of the 1930s, Chicken Kiev, saltimbocca, and escallope de veau served with plenty of champagne and cocktails. Here is a version of chicken saltimbocca served with whole wheat spaghetti tossed with toasted pine nuts, garlic and olive oil, and a side of roasted vegetables.
Chicken Saltimbocca
1 10 oz. package frozen spinach, thawed
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 bones, skinless chicken breasts or more depending on servings
3 slices bacon
1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan
1 14 oz. can chicken broth
1/2 a lemon juiced
Squeeze moisture out of frozen spinach. Place in a small bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil, some salt and pepper to taste, and grated Parmesan. Butterfly chicken breasts to make a pocket. Place plastic wrap over chicken and pound to an even thinness. Open breasts and sprinkle with salt and pepper then place spinach filling evenly in each, and fold back over to cover. Wrap breasts with bacon (or you could use prosciutto) and secure with toothpicks. Sauté breasts in 2 tablespoons olive oil until bacon is done and breasts are browned, about 4 minutes per side. Remove toothpicks when flipping. Add chicken broth and lemon juice to pan. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 160 and chicken is done. There are many variations of this dish using veal and chicken.
