Food by the Book: Book contains far more than recipes

Writers have to eat, just like everyone else, so when they commit their ideas about food to paper the result is often enchanting. Only a few chefs, for instance Anthony Bourdain, can find the same magic when the formula is reversed. That magic is what Laurie Colwin brings to her 1988 memoir, “Home Cooking, A Writer in the Kitchen” (Vintage Books).
Colwin, who passed away too soon in 1992, was a novelist and columnist for many magazines, including Gourmet. Her works are experiencing a revival among millennials who are nostalgic for their childhoods in the 1980s. Admittedly, “Home Cooking” brings back many fond memories for baby boomers, too, of cooking fads, social trends, and our own dinner parties with friends, both successful and gone awry.
Chapters include topics such as how to fry chicken, feeding the fussy, dinner parties, nursery food, and more chicken. She covers essential kitchen equipment, especially for those living in a small Manhattan apartment; how to be a working mother and still create an edible meal; and the high and low points of English food. Her sense of humor, insight into the reasons why we cook, and tales of her own cooking adventures will appeal to fans of the penultimate food writer, M.F.K. Fisher. This is a wonderful read for anyone who tries important recipes at home, and it will leave you cheerful and satisfied, just like a good meal.
Each chapter includes recipes documented by the author. One chapter is devoted to potato salad and that topic comes up throughout the book. An intriguing take on the dish is a recipe for warm potato salad with fried red peppers. Here is an adaptation of her recipe that is good for fall weather.
Warm potato
salad with fried red peppers and onions
1/2 1b. bag red potatoes
1 1/2 red bell peppers, sliced into strips
3 tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 large clove garlic, sliced
1 small red onion, sliced into strips
1-2 basil leaves
Freshly grated black pepper
Sea salt, lemon juice, fresh basil leaves for garnish
Wash and cut into fourths a 1/2 lb. sack of red potatoes, and boil until fork tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain and keep warm.
In a skillet, gently fry 1 1/2 red peppers sliced into strips in 2 tablespoons olive oil on medium heat. When peppers are beginning to soften, add 1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced. When the peppers are almost wilted, add one very small red onion, sliced lengthwise into strips. Continue sautéing until onions are softened and then add one or two chopped basil leaves and a good grinding of black pepper, plus one more tablespoon olive oil.
When vegetables are all softened (about 20 minutes total) and blackened in places, turn off the heat and pour the contents of the pan into potatoes. Stir to mix ingredients and enjoy the wonderful aroma. Garnish with sea salt, a sprinkle of lemon juice, and some basil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.