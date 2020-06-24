Food by the Book: Author combines baseball with multiple other topics

Are you looking for a well-rounded hypothetical sports novel in this summer of no sports? “The Index of Self-Destructive Acts” by Christopher Beha might just be the ticket. Beha, editor of Harper’s Magazine, has penned an all-encompassing novel that takes in baseball stats, unintended racism, patriotism, classism, politics, investment banking, and other topics trending in the news.
The novel centers on sports journalist and commentator Frank Doyle, who out of spite says something at a baseball game that is misinterpreted, leading to his exile from media. When Frank gets a second chance at a journal called the Interviewer, he is thrust together at a NY Mets opener with Sam Waxworth, a young data analyst whose YOUNT theory (Yearly Over/Under Number Theorem) has not failed in its accuracy since he was in college. He entertains the predictability of everything from human altruism to presidential elections, the chances of getting the swine flu on an airplane, falling victim to corporate bankruptcy, or even the intricacies of love.
While Waxworth is making his prognostications, in the background an evangelist is predicting the world will end on Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. Billboards go up with the question, What would you change if you knew it was all going to end? Ultimately, for Beha’s characters it is the probability of irrationality that intervenes in their best laid plans. The Index of Self-Destructive Acts, created by baseball writer Bill James to track wild pitches, balks and errors, is difficult to account for in both baseball and in life.
Of all the things we do in regular life (when life is regular), however, sports is probably the most predictable. It is also the best expression of man’s greatest aspirations, qualities such as leadership, talent, fair play, congeniality, good form, and intelligent choices. Beha’s novel is determined to make us think about all of these things in modern terms. One may even predict “The Index of Self-Destructive Acts” will be a classic one day. As with all predictions, only time will tell.
Classic summer memories include the ballpark and grilling out. Try a new cauliflower side dish reminiscent of Mexican street corn to serve at your next barbecue. It’s as easy as a can of corn catch.
Mexican Cauliflower
For Cauliflower:
Ingredients
1 large head cauliflower (for 4)
3 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 tsp. dried minced garlic
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cayenne
Directions
Cut cauliflower into bite-sized flowerets. Pan grill in olive oil in a large skillet on the stovetop until browned and tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove to small serving platter.
For Sauce:
Ingredients
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 tsp. cumin
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. chili powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 lime, juiced
1/4 cup Cotija cheese
Chopped cilantro for garnish
Directions
Combine sour cream, mayo and all spices. Stir; add lime juice and stir again until blended.
Drizzle over roasted cauliflower. Top with crumbled cheese and cilantro, if desired. Adapted from https://www.texasgranolagirl.com/mexican-street-style-grilled-cauliflower.
