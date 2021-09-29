FOOD BY THE BOOK: Arts patron's relationship with writer topic of novel

The heart of the most vibrant early arts communities in the American West lay in the two towns of Santa Fe and Taos, New Mexico. Artists and writers such as Georgia O’Keefe, Freemont Ellis, poet Robinson Jeffers and Willa Cather found inspiration in the untamed environment. Their letters and diaries document the highly creative and intellectual spark that was found in the arid climate and the artistic clientele.
Mabel Dodge Luhan was a wealthy patron of the arts who left the snobbish art scene in Santa Fe in favor of Taos. A connector among the arts set, Mabel conducted salons with many artists and writers between 1918 and 1962, but none more infamous than her tumultuous relationship with D.H. Lawrence. This is well documented in her memoir, “Lorenzo in Taos” (reprint by Sunstone Press, 2007). She had “willed” Lawrence and his wife Frieda to stay with her in her Taos home, sending them letters to introduce herself and her husband Antonio Luhan, and to offer her home as a writer’s refuge.
Fast forward to 2021 and Guggenheim fellow Rachel Cusk who studied Luhan’s memoir of the time and penned “Second Place” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2021) based on the work. A small novel told to Jeffers by a nameless female narrator, Cusk deftly captures in it all the psychological nuances at play between the larger-than-life figures of Luhan and Lawrence. Having willed a famous artist referred to only as L to stay at her guesthouse, the 50-year-old narrator is hoping for a catharsis that will bring her to life, despite her gratifying marriage to Tony. When L arrives with a 20-something blonde in tow, things get off to a bad start and dwindle from there. The narrator never receives the attention she needs from L, who says he cannot “see” her.
Cusk’s atmospheric writing carries the small novel along perfectly. It can be paired with a reading of Luhan’s memoir for added understanding. The Mabel Dodge Luhan house in Taos is an inn and conference center today worthy of a trip to the Land of Enchantment. Also to visit is the enshrinement of D.H. Lawrence outside of Taos where his wife Frieda had him interred. For an Oklahoma vibe with a New Mexico twist, try these adaptations for bar-b-qued sandwiches with green chili potato salad, a delicious and spicy pair.
Spicy bar-b-qued beef open-faced sandwiches
Ingredients
3 lbs. sirloin tip steak or roast
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
2 cups catsup
1 can stewed tomatoes
1/8 cup vinegar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tbsp. hot Mexican chili powder
1/4 tsp. dried basil
1/4 tsp. dried oregano
1 pinch ground cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. Tabasco
1/8 cup Worcestershire
1 capful Liquid Smoke
1/2 cup beef broth
Italian bread loaf, sliced and toasted
Directions
Season meat with salt and pepper. In a Dutch oven, brown the meat in olive oil on all sides. Move meat to the side and add onions, celery and garlic. Sauté until limp. Add all remaining ingredients, except bread, and bring to a boil, making sure to mix sauce and baste meat with it. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Cook 2 hours and check that meat is tender. Continue cooking until meat is able to be shredded with a fork, adding more broth as needed, but not to be soupy. Shred meat and leave in sauce. Serve over thick slices of toasted Italian bread.
Green chili potato salad
Ingredients
4 large red potatoes
1 can hatch green chili, diced
1/2 tsp. sugar
2 tsp. cider vinegar
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1 cup crumbled goat cheese or cotija cheese
Finely chopped cilantro or parsley for garnish
Directions
Peel potatoes and cut into 1” cubes. Cook in boiling salted water until tender; drain and place in serving bowl. Slightly drain green chilies and add to potatoes. Gently toss with sugar, olive oil, and vinegar. Add salt, pepper and onion. Blend together mustard and mayo, then gently fold into potato mixture. Sprinkle with goat cheese for wonderfully creamy taste or with cotija, and with parsley or cilantro as garnish. Both recipes inspired by The Pink Adobe Cookbook (Dell, 1988).
