Food by the Book: Archaeology leads to fun in 'Samantha Sutton' novel

Who at some point or another growing up did not dream of being an archaeologist? The popularity of Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park surely sparked at least momentary consideration of a life of adventure digging up the ancient past. Enter Samantha Sutton, girl archaeologist, in a recent children’s series from expert Jordan Jacobs. When they say write what you know, Jacobs did just that. Following his childhood dream of being an archaeologist, his job experience includes stints at UNESCO, the Smithsonian, and now head of cultural policy at the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology at UC Berkeley.
The first novel in the series is “Samantha Sutton and the Labyrinth of Lies” (Sourcebooks Young Readers, 2012). Samantha is spending the summer in Peru with her Uncle Jay who is excavating the Chavin de Huantar, a pre-Columbian site near Lima. The dig is disrupted by a ghostly local legend, El Loco, who haunts the ruins. Soon the most valuable finds of the excavation are missing and Samantha must uncover the culprit. Drawing on real data and information about the dig, the novel is a fun foray into the mundane, the adventurous and the mysterious in the field of archaeology.
Other novels in the series are “Samantha Sutton and the Winter of the Warrior Queen” (Sourcebooks Young Readers, 2014), set in England and focused on Boudica, queen of the Iceni during Roman rule, and “Samantha Sutton and the Temple of Traitors” (Sourcebooks, 2015), set in Cambodia.
The undisputed food archaeologist dominating Peruvian cuisine is Chef Gaston Acurio. Owner of dozens of restaurants in Peru and around the world, Acurio has authored a comprehensive volume, “Peru, The Cookbook” (Phaidon, 2015). Prominent foods in Peruvian culture are varieties of potato and quinoa, referred to by the Inca as the mother grain. Here we feature a recipe based on Acurio’s new Peruvian style and one from author Jordan Jacobs.
Quinoa Chaufa
1 1/2 cups tricolor quinoa
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 eggs, beaten
1/4 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
3 ounces asparagus, chopped (about half a bundle)
3 ounces broccoli, chopped (about half a head)
1/2 red or green bell pepper, diced
1/4 red onion, slivered
Pinch of granulated sugar
2 scallions, green part only, chopped
1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
Salt
Cook the quinoa according to package instructions. Set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok, add the beaten eggs and cook for 2 minutes. Flip over and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Once cooked, remove the omelet from the pan, chop into pieces and set aside.
Wipe the pan clean with paper towels and add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Add the chopped ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, for a few seconds, then add the asparagus, broccoli, bell pepper and onion, and stir-fry for another 2–3 minutes. Add the quinoa, omelet pieces, and sugar, season with salt, and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the chopped scallion and sesame oil, and mix together thoroughly. Spoon onto a platter and serve. Adapted from https://ca.phaidon.com/food/recipes/quinoa-chaufa.
Alfajores, Peruvian Andes Cookies
Jacobs says these are perfect following a day of tough fieldwork or after being chased by ghostly madmen through ancient underground temples. Variants can be found all over South America, but the Peruvian version served at Hostal Restaurante Chavin Turistico is a perfect combination of gooey dulce de leche and crunchy shortbread.
3/4 cup flour
1 cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup sugar
2 egg yolks
1 tablespoon pisco, grappa or brandy
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup dulce de leche, at room temperature
Powdered sugar
Hand mix the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and set aside. Using a mixer and a separate bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add in the egg yolks, pisco, and vanilla. Add in dry mixture. Roll out the dough and wrap in plastic wrap. Put in refrigerator for at least an hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll dough to a quarter-inch thick. Punch out 24 two-inch circles. Bake on lined baking sheets for 12-14 minutes until the edges are golden. Let cool on cooling racks.
Finally, sandwich cookies together with dulce de leche. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.