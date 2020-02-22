Many of you noticed my absence recently. I was hit extra hard by influenza, or flu. I know people call a lot of ailments “flu,” but this was the real thing. The symptoms, for example, were textbook: sudden onset, fever, chills, night sweats, fatigue, malaise, productive cough.
I have never been that sick as an adult, even the last time I had influenza, January 2002. I missed an unprecedented (for me) six days of work. I was unable to walk our wolfhound, eat or even sit up for an extended period. Thankfully, my wonderful, patient wife, Abby, took good care of me, and there was an outpouring of positive thoughts for me on social media.
When I returned to work Wednesday, dozens of people asked how I was. Thanks, everyone. I told them I was fine, but the truth is, I was unsteady and only marginally present. As the week progressed, I got better, but only in small steps.
I would love to impart good advice to you, but the truth is, there isn’t much you can do for the flu. Stay in bed? It’s not like I had a choice. Stay hydrated? I did that. Eat nutritious foods? There were a couple of days in the middle of it during which I wouldn’t have eaten for a million dollars. The result was that by the time I was back at work, I had lost 10 pounds, and if you know me, you know that I didn’t really have it to lose.
More than anything, though, I missed covering the things I love to photograph: the victories and defeats, the triumphs and tragedies that make us a community. I’m glad to be back.
