Find farm management resources on your smartphone

The e-Farm Management website features resources to help producers learn about financial management topics along with production, marketing, and risk management topics. This site includes videos, tools, and publications for farmers and ranchers to strengthen their farm management skills.
One available resource is the Value Added Livestock Marketing video. In this video, viewers learn about approaches to increase the value of their livestock as well as feeding systems and body condition. It provides strategies for adding value to calves through different management practices. Lastly, the video discusses research showing the value gained through these management practices.
To view this video and find additional information on value-added livestock marketing, visit http://agecon.okstate.edu/efarmmanagement/value.asp.
More information on this and other farm management topics may be found: 1) by contacting your nearest Extension educator, 2) on the e-farm management website (http://agecon.okstate.edu/efarmmanagement/index.asp). or 3) on the OSU Ag Econ YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/OkStateAgEcon).
