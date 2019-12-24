Festive pepper jelly spread

Make this your new favorite holiday appetizer.
Ingredients
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
8 oz. goat cheese
8 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 jar Suan’s Scotch Bonnet pepper jelly
Toast points
1 sliced Le Baguette, French or white loaf (you may or may not want to trim the crusts)
1 ea stick of HiLand salted butter
1/4 cup cooking or olive oil
Directions
Step 1
Combine goat cheese and cream cheese, mixing until thoroughly combined. Fold in bacon. Place the mixture into a shallow baking dish leveling with a spatula. Spread pepper jelly on top to cover. Bake 10 to 15 minutes in a preheated 400-degree oven. Serve warm with Toast Points Toast Points
Step 2
Prepare clarified butter by melting butter in a small saucepan on low heat. Allow the water to cook out of the butter till the milk solids start to slightly brown, they will start sticking to the bottom of the pan. Strain out the solids using a fine sifter, add the oil to the mixture. Coat the bread evenly with a pastry brush. Lay buttered bread flat on cookie sheets and toast in a 300º Fahrenheit oven till golden brown.
