Festive pepper jelly spread

ADA [ndash] Services for Eula Vay Pinley, 74, of Ada are at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Dave Evans will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Ms. Pinley passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at a Shawnee hospital. She was born June 21, 1945, at Ad…