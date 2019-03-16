For the best production from your vegetable garden, fertilizer may be necessary. Before adding fertilizer, it is best to have the soil tested and follow the recommendations. If you do not use a soil test, use a balanced fertilizer such as 10-20-10, 13-13-13, or 19-19-19 or other similar analysis fertilizers. Natural products such as bone meal, blood meal and cottonseed meal can also be used. Check their analysis to apply a similar ratio as with commercial fertilizer. These fertilizers are used because the balance of nutrients they contain induces the plant to form flowers and fruit, which is what we will be eating. Do not use a fertilizer that is high in nitrogen, which may cause the plants to grow large and beautiful without producing fruit. Also be careful not to pick up a weed and feed product, which is designed to remove weeds from lawns but will also damage most garden plants.
Fertilizer should be applied just before the garden is planted in the spring. Most gardens also benefit from a second application of fertilizer mid-summer. This application can be placed along the vegetable rows, but not right next to them. The second fertilizer is important to vegetables that produce late in the season.
It is best to test the soil to know its pH. Do not add lime unless you have a soil test. Garden soils that have been heavily fertilized every year may become acidic. Poor production in spite of good management practices is one indication of acidic soil.
A low pH soil can be corrected by adding lime to the soil. After the lime is applied it should be worked into the soil. It is best to apply lime in the late summer or early fall. Apply only the amount of lime needed, too much lime can be as bad as too little. Wood ashes can sometimes be added to the soil. Wood ashes are very alkaline and high in potassium, so only apply if the pH is low in the soil.
The pH of the soil can be lowered by adding sulfur. It is best to do this several months before the planting season. It may also require multiple applications of sulfur to keep the pH in an acceptable range.
Garden soils that crust badly and become very hard when dry may benefit from the addition of mulch or compost. These amendments will conserve moisture during the summer and improve the soil when it is tilled this fall.
