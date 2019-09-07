For me and a lot of those around me, spring ends in May with graduations. There is a flurry of sports camps and Legion baseball games, followed by Greater Ada's annual summer activities.
For me, summer starts with Take a Kid Fishing, followed by the Artesian Arts Festival, then Cruisin' Main. All are popular events that are always fun and always make good pictures. As summer progresses, I am privileged to cover the Fireball Classic and the Independence Day celebration in Wintersmith Park, the Stratford Peach Festival, AdaFest and the Pontotoc County Free Fair, which seems to mark the end of summer.
I never get tired of photographing these events, and in some ways, it's more fun than ever. Everyone is happy to see me and even happier when I photograph them. Somehow this year, though, was particularly fun for me. Maybe it was because I photographed these events so well this time around, or maybe it's that I feel like I'm with friends when I'm doing it.
Perhaps that's my takeaway for the summer of 2019: Thanks to everyone who was glad to see me and who appreciates my work.
Fall is here: Watch for me in the dugouts and on the sidelines, making pictures of the kids and fans. I promise that if you keep watching, I'll keep photographing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.