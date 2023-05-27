"Fast X: The Last Ride Begins"

After giving myself some time to think about it, I realized that I haven't really cared about the "Fast and the Furious" franchise for a few years. Yes, I have watched all of the movies, but I must say that "Fast X" brings back something reminiscent of the earlier days in the "Fast-verse," making it slightly better than the last few installments.Most of the characters are familiar to us, and they do a great job of continuing their respective stories. As for the action sequences, they deliver what you would expect from the "Fast-verse" - over-the-top, yet cool to witness. I must admit, some of the stunts from the previous movies turned me off, like sending a car to outer space. Who does that, really? That was definitely overkill, but let's move on from that.However, I approached this movie with a different perspective, acknowledging that this is the "Fast-verse." In this universe, they can do anything, and cars, trucks, and even the God's Eye have incredible capabilities. Watching the movie with this mindset made the stunts, albeit somewhat more believable.Now, let's talk about Jason Momoa, who portrays Dante Reyes. Remember that name because the Fast & Furious crew killed his father in "Fast Five," and now he's back for revenge. I absolutely love him in this role, and I hope to see him explore more dark characters in the future. It's evident that he's having fun with the role and making it his own. In an interview, I read that he wanted people to hate him, to wish for his character's demise by the end of the film. He doesn't want to follow the path of other villains who later become part of the family. I can't emphasize enough how much I enjoyed his performance."Fast X" introduces a few new characters into the "Fast-verse" - Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Pete Davidson, and a few more. Brie Larson does a commendable job in this movie, and Daniela really makes her role her own.It's evident that the cast and everyone involved in the "Fast-verse" deeply miss Paul Walker, and they do a great job of conveying this sentiment throughout the movie. However, the only thing that doesn't sit right with me is that they didn't let Walker's character die as well. There's no way Brian would stay away from all this. You can argue that he's protecting his family, but his wife is still involved. It just wouldn't happen. The whole essence of the show revolves around "family," and Brian staying away would be out of character for him.To conclude, whether you like or dislike the movie, it's a matter of personal preference. However, if you've watched all the previous movies, you'll likely want to see this one. Go into the movie expecting more of the same elements as the last few installments. And don't forget to stick around for the credits, something that most Fast fans will want to see.Editor’s Note: This writer utilized ChatGPT’s advanced language processing capabilities to assist him in writing this column, allowing him to generate and refine ideas more efficiently and effectively than ever before.
"Fast X: The Last Ride Begins"
- James Brantley | The Ada News
