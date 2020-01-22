Farm fresh corn salad.

Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
1 tablespoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 zucchini squash, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 avocados, diced
Directions
Step 1
Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2
Add corn, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning and pepper. Cook for about 8 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 3
Remove from heat and let cool.
Step 4
In a large bowl, combine corn, squash, jalapeno, bell pepper, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and salt.
Step 5
Cover, and chill 30 minutes. Stir in avocado just before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.