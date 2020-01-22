Farm fresh corn salad

Farm fresh corn salad.

 
Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels

1 tablespoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 zucchini squash, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 avocados, diced

Directions

Step 1

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Step 2

Add corn, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning and pepper. Cook for about 8 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 3

Remove from heat and let cool.

Step 4

In a large bowl, combine corn, squash, jalapeno, bell pepper, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and salt.

Step 5

Cover, and chill 30 minutes. Stir in avocado just before serving.

