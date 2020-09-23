Family cooking secrets as heartwarming as they are helpful

You know you have a great friend when you can have a meaningful conversation about goulash.
Dixie Platt Asbell is a faithful reader who related to last week’s column about gourmet cooking as her mother and sister never shied away from a challenging recipe, which always turned out wonderful, even on the first try.
I still remember some 30 years ago attending a dinner meeting at Dixie’s house where she served hash brown casserole. It was the first time I had eaten this dish that was to become one of my top five favorite recipes. Dixie claims to cook what she calls “fit for any harvest hand” meals, which I think makes her a rival for her relatives’ expertise.
Dixie says her family loves her goulash and baked beans. I can relate to her family’s love of her goulash because my goulash is a frequent request of my grandson, Atlas.
Dixie and I share a passed-down family trick for goulash or any dish with tomatoes: add a sprinkling of sugar. Added to tomatoes, a pinch of sugar will cut the acidity and balance the taste. I only add sugar to canned tomatoes.
As with adding any seasoning, start slow because you can always add more, but you can easily ruin them with too much sugar. Fresh, in-season tomatoes are fine without the sweetener while underripe or not-so-perfect tomatoes may benefit from a pinch. It all depends on the tomatoes.
Another passed-down family trick, passed down from my mom: For the best roast, her secret was Kitchen Bouquet. It’s great for browning and flavor. I think it used to be a staple in most kitchens but is no longer used as much. Let’s put it back in demand.
I love these family touches that pass through the generations. Bet you all have a few too.
Today’s recipes, from “Make It In a Muffin Tin,” are easy, handheld, single-serving delights. The calzones can be made with your favorite pizza toppings, and the cookie cups can be made with your favorite fruit. They don’t all need to be the same. Everyone can make it their own. The cookie dough for the cups can also be baked on a pizza pan, then topped with the cream cheese mixture and fruit for fruit pizza dessert.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
--------------------
Muffin tin calzone
1 tube refrigerated pizza dough
Favorite pizza toppings
Small jar pizza or spaghetti sauce
Shredded mozzarella cheese
Slice dough into even amounts for muffin cups, allowing overflow. Press down lightly in sprayed cup. Load with toppings, 2 spoonfuls of sauce and some cheese. Pull dough edges up and pinch together. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until light brown. Yields 10 to 12.
--------------------
Open face fruit cookie cups
1 tube refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 (8-ounce) package softened cream cheese
1/4 cup sugar
Assorted fruit
Slice dough into 24 equal parts; roll each into a ball. Mold one ball in each sprayed muffin cup, molding to shape of cup. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes; cool. Mix cream cheese and sugar. Spoon into cups and top with fruit. Yields 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.