'Evel' weevils

I’ll be talking about a bug this week, but first, break out that lead and mercury you’ve been holding onto, because Ada’s Household Hazardous Waste Day is only a week away!
It’s free, and it is a great way to properly dispose of hazardous items that we don’t need in the local environment.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Koi Ishto Stadium, 300 Stadium Dr., Ada.
Ada-area residents are encouraged to drop off acids, antifreeze, asbestos, brake fluid, bleach, chlorine, fertilizer, herbicides, insecticides, kerosene, lead, mercury, moth balls, naphthas, oven cleaner, paints, paint thinners and solvents, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, photography chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, rodent killer, window cleaners, spot removers, wood preservatives, engine batteries, rechargeable batteries (including NiCad), fluorescent light bulbs, passenger tires, thermostats and used gas and motor oil.
The pecan weevil
When I was a kid, there was a joke going around that went something like this:
“What do call an insect that likes to jump motorcycles? Evel Boll Weevil.”
As a five year old, it was hilarious, and Evel Knievel was still in the height of his popularity. It’s certainly a dated joke, however.
But a column on the boll weevil will have to wait as this week, I’m featuring the pecan weevil.
It’s a curious looking creature that can be a pest for those who depend on pecan crops.
Nut weevils are in the genus Curculio. In North America, north of Mexico, there are about 30 species of weevils in the genus Curculio.
The pecan weevil’s Latin name is Curculio caryae.
Although some insects can invade stored or open pecans, the pecan weevil is the only insect which will develop in pecan kernels in the field.
These beetles depend on pecans and hickory nuts for reproduction.
At the end of a nut weevil’s snout are mouth parts. When a
female is ready to lay eggs, she uses those parts to drill a tiny hole in a nut and lay eggs.
Once hatched, the larvae consume the nut meat.
Appearance
Small, brownish beetles with small faces and large eyes (see photo).
Adult pecan weevils are about 3/8 of an inch in length, and have long, slender snouts. Females usually have longer snouts than males, which are often about the length of the female’s body.
Larvae or grubs are legless, creamy white and have reddish-brown heads.
Range
Pecan weevils can be found all around Oklahoma and the United States where pecan and hickory trees are located.
Life cycle
Adult pecan weevils and full grown larvae spend the winter in cells, four to 12 inches deep in soil. Larvae pupate in late
summer or fall, according to entomologists. Adult weevils become active in August and early September, usually after a large rainfall event, which we recently had in the Ada area. Mated females chew a hole in a pecan shell and deposit eggs inside.
When the female is ready, she will lay two to four eggs in each pecan which she decides is worthy, according to Phillip Mulder, an entomologist and department head at Oklahoma State University.
Females can lay 50 to 75 eggs in their short lifetime.
Larvae feed inside the nuts from late summer through the fall, growing and developing through several stages called instars. In late fall to early winter, about six weeks after eggs are laid, full-grown larvae chew a 1/8-inch diameter hole in the shell and drop to the ground.
They then burrow into soil and construct a cell where they remain for 8 to 10 months before pupating and transforming into adults, although some larvae do not pupate and transform to adults until the following year. Adults remain in cells and emerge from the soil a year later. The entire life cycle takes two or three years, according to entomologists.
In agriculture
As mentioned previously, these bugs can be a pest for pecan producers.
Females lay their eggs after what’s known as the water stage of a pecan. When the fleshy hull of a pecan still has water in it, it’s too early for weevils to lay eggs. Once the hull begins to gel, the dough stage, that’s when females lay their eggs, according to Mulder.
However, adult weevils will feed on pecans during the water phase, which causes the pecans to fall to the ground.
Pecan producers use several ways to curb damage caused by weevils including insecticide and traps.
For more information on biology and control of pecan weevils, visit https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/biology-and-control-of-the-pecan-weevil-in-oklahoma.html.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
