'Evel' weevils

Randy Mitchell | For The Ada NewsA female pecan weevil clings to a post. The snout of male pecan weevil is about half the length of a female’s, and curves primarily at the tip. Female pecan weevils generally have snouts which curve more gradually. Antennae of the female pecan weevil attach to the snout about 1/3 the distance from the face, while antennae of the male also attach to the snout, but at half the distance from the face. However, in this photo, the female has her antennae drawn back a bit. Note the overall brownish color. Pecan weevils tend to be a bit darker than other nut weevils, such as acorn weevils. I will have a column about them in the future.