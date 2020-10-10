We are entering the second full week of October; the weather has been wonderful for the last two weeks and maybe will not get back up in the high 90s this year. Wildflowers cover fields, meadows, roadsides, ditches and fence rows with large bursts of color.
Goldenrod is the most prominent wildflower at the moment. There are millions of them scattered across the landscape, and their flower-covered golden branches wave in the wind.
Can you imagine how this must appear to a bee out hunting for pollen? Each plant has thousands of nectar tubes to feed insects. This is the last great abundance of food for insects before winter kills the flowers back.
Goldenrod is the most common but is certainly not the only wildflower showing their colors at this time. Beauty berries with their bright purple seed clusters and autumn ageratum with its clusters of blue flossie flowers are prominent. An unknown wild flower, that did not used to grow in this area, now lines ditches with their small white flowers.
Butterflies appear to love them, but they certainly are a pest when they get in your yard and they produce thousands of seed. It is also replacing native plants that have grown in an area for years. This new plant, weed, lines the fence rows along Bemiss Road. Where masses of small red trumpet vines grew, are now masses of the white-flowered weed, tall as the fence row and much broader and smothers out most of the butterfly and hummingbird-feeding small red trumpet vines.
Goldenrod is often blamed for allergies in the fall, this is a mistake. The pollen of goldenrod is large, it is not airborne and must be transported by an insect.
Ragweed a noxious plant, is the reason for most fall allergies. The plant puts out tons of airborne pollen, its flowers are tiny and green and grow on the stems among the foliage, so you do not notice that this plant is even blooming or pollinating. But this airborne pollen is what we breathe and it irritates our nasal passages.
These beautiful fall days are good times for visiting the Grand Bay Wildlife-Wetland Education area; hiking, picnic area and restrooms are available. The half-mile walk to Kinderlou lookout tower is over a boardwalk; fine for scooters, wheelchairs and baby strollers.
There are a few roofed, seated areas on the way to the Tower for taking a break or simply to savor the quiet, calm beauty of nature. You will walk over several habitats that are contained within the Carolina Bay that makes up the area.
You stroll over meadow and standing swamp water with native vegetation including cypress knees, blooming water plants, wood duck houses, pitcher plant colonies and many more beautiful natural spots along the walk. From the top of the tower you can see out over the nearby section of the Carolina Bay.
In the winter, you can often see sandhill cranes sitting in the faraway cypress trees. It's a lovely way to spend an afternoon outside in a (usually) private walk. The boardwalk is fenced from hip-down, so an alligator can't get you and little ones and pets can't fall in the water.
This center is east off of Bemiss Road, there is a sign on Bemiss Road at Academy Acres Road, turn right drive a few miles and there is a sign pointing to turn left, follow the signs.
Amaryllis Garden Club will be having its fall Plant Swap and Sale on the front lawn of the Crescent on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 2 until 4 p.m. We had to cancel the one in the spring and hope to have a good turnout for this fall's Swap and Sale. There will be masks worn and social distancing; we ask all shoppers to please wear a mask.
At this time I do not know what will be offered, next Sunday I should have a listing, but that will also be the day of the Swap and Sale. All gardeners are welcome to bring their plants to swap or sell. You will be set up on the north side of the walkway. Amaryllis Club always sets up on the south side of the walkway. If you wish to bring plants, you may bring a table to display them.
This is a good time to start planting perennials, biennials and trees and shrubs, now that the heat seems to have broken. Holes can be dug ahead of time so they are ready when you need them, additions can be made to the soil when you dig and will be mellowing while waiting for the plant to arrive.
It's time to get your winter and early spring-blooming plants in the soil. They will be established by the time we have cold weather and should not be damaged by the mild winters we have.
Pansies, violas, pinks, snapdragons, calendulas, delphinium and foxglove can all be started from transplants now. Plants that you should start from seeds now are poppies, that includes California, Iceland and Shirley poppies, larkspur, mullen and sweet alyssum.
If you have a protected area or a microclimate where it stays slightly warmer than the rest of your garden, you may try to grow petunias and pentas through the winter. Do not let frost fall on them or they may burn.
The first group listed including pansies can take frost without damage unless it gets severely cold.
Buy spring-blooming bulbs now. Put your tulips in the fridge to chill and the others can be planted when you have your beds ready. They will put out roots and start absorbing nourishment long before you ever see a flower or leaf. Get them off to a good start with plenty of time to get established before they try to put out above ground growth.
The earliest flowering sasanqua camellias are blooming now. They are not the big full double camellias that are produced by japanicas later in the winter. Sasanquas are usually smaller and more delicate than their larger cousins. But they make up for flower power with the many many blooms that cover the bushes.
Their flowers are usually best enjoyed outside as they have a tendency to shatter when cut and brought inside. Sasanquas will bloom until we have received enough cold for the japonicus to begin to flower.
Mark your calendar for Oct. 18, come down to The Cresent and look over the plants that will be offered for sale. Master gardeners will be on site and willing to answer questions or to identify cuttings of flowers or limbs if possible. We hope to see you next Sunday.
I am out of space, see you next weekend.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
