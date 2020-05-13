Emily's chicken okie-ladas

“The thing I like best about MIO products is that these products are made by our friends and neighbors right here in Oklahoma. I haven’t found a product that isn’t high quality and very tasty. The great quality of MIO products makes all my recipes turn out great. I think it’s important to use MIO products to support our local companies and help contribute to their success and longevity. By shopping local and purchasing MIO products, we are contributing to the success of those companies who employ Oklahomans and directly impact our state’s economy and growth”. - Emily Ward
Ingredients
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
8 corn tortillas
8 oz. package of Braum’s shredded cheddar cheese
2 10 oz. cans of red enchilada sauce
16 oz. jar of Ace in the Bowl salsa
1 pkg. Daddy Hinkle’s Southwest Wet/Dry Instant Meat Marinade
2 tbsp. Cilantro
2 tbsp. chopped onion
1 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion & Garlic Seasoning
Braum’s sour cream to garnish or serve on the side as desired
Garnishes: chopped lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped green onions
Cooking spray
Directions
Step 1
Marinate the 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts in Daddy Hinkle’s Southwest Wet/Dry Instant Meat Marinade as directed on the package and then cut chicken breasts into smaller pieces and cook chicken breasts in large skillet sprayed with cooking spray until done.
Step 2
Once chicken is done, remove from skillet and shred
TIP: I used my stand mixer with a paddle attachment to shred the chicken in one minute or less.
Step 3
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step 4
Use cooking spray in a large skillet to sauté 2 Tbsp Cilantro, 2 Tbsp chopped onion, and 1 Tbsp of Daddy Hinkle’s Onion & Garlic Seasoning until tender
Step 5
Then, add shredded chicken breast and 16 oz jar of Ace in the Bowl salsa to the pan and cook until heated through
Step 6
Heat 2 cans of red enchilada sauce in a large saucepan; Using tongs, dip corn tortillas in warm enchilada sauce one at a time
Step 7
As the corn tortillas are removed from the enchilada sauce, spoon chicken mixture into the corn tortilla, roll it up and place in casserole dish
Step 8
Once all corn tortillas have been filled and placed in casserole dish, pour remaining warmed enchilada sauce from sauce pan over the rolled chicken enchiladas
Step 9
Spread Braum’s shredded cheddar cheese over the chicken enchiladas and bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted
Step 10
Remove from oven and garnish as desired with Braum’s sour cream, chopped lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and chopped green onions.
NOTE: During summer months, I would use garden fresh vegetables, or you could visit your local Farmer’s Market if you don’t have a garden.
