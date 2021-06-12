Ellen in Grey: Grief, nonlinear

A friend asked me recently to describe grief. I didn’t have a clear answer for them at the time, and I still don’t have a clear description of it, as it muddles over the years experiencing it.
Grief, to me, is many things.
It is not being able to fall asleep at night because you’re re-imagining every last conversation you had with your loved one. It is suddenly crying so hard while you’re driving that you have to pull over and let it all out on the side of the road... when you’re already running late for dinner with your friends. Grief is the flutter in your stomach and the upturn of your lips when a happy memory resurfaces.
It is remembering that the person you’re in love with will never get to know and love them as you once did, and still do. That the people who come into your life will never get to experience their light like you did.
I can’t describe grief to you clearly, as it is all of these things and more, but I can tell you what grief isn’t – linear.
In the afterloss, grief has taken me to places deeper than I even knew existed, often one after another. It ebbs and flows, pushing me forward – high onto a mountaintop one day – only to pull me right back down in the weight of its current. I’ve tried fighting it, kicking, screaming, and resisting the whole way down... But I’ve found that the only way to get through your grief is to allow yourself to grieve.
Sit with it.
Even though you want to run, even though it’s burdensome and difficult, and even though you’re not so sure of the way through it. Sit. With. It. No matter how long it takes. Healing happens by feeling, and your wounds are the gaping holes where the light leaks into you.
