My time here at The Ada News has been little short of exciting. From car accidents, sports and countless interviews–the action never really stops. I’ve always known that documentary photography and storytelling is where my heart lies, and my friends here at The Ada News have pushed and encouraged me to do exactly these things.
Telling stories untold and giving a platform to underrepresented voices using journalism is my dream, and I’ve had my first real glimpse into that dream during this internship. I’ve been encouraged to practice every kind of journalism I am interested in, and helped to do so along the way.
Many photographs, adventures, and walks to Subway later, and my internship is coming to a close.
I will cherish the memories made alongside my friend and mentor, Richard Barron. Richard is a Staff Writer and Photographer for The Ada News.
I met Richard when I was in the eighth grade. He photographed me shaving my teacher’s (Luke Penrod) head after winning a fundraising competition in my school. Around the same time, he photographed me dissecting a pig in the Junior High science lab. He still has both of those images today.
Not too many years later, while in high school, I took a photography course at the Pontotoc Technology Center, in which Richard was the instructor. If I remember correctly–and it’s likely that I do not–it was around this time that we became Facebook friends, and he began following along my journey of writing and photography. Never short of offering me encouragement and friendship.
This is still true today. We have gone on many adventures in the short 8 weeks of my internship, and he has pushed me to face some of my biggest fears (recall my column about having a needle phobia...) Let’s not forget the advice I’ve received from him in dealing with drama llamas (inside joke.)
I was even able to attend the 2021 Oklahoma Press Association convention and awards ceremonies in June.
Throughout the event there were editorial sessions open for attendance on the subjects of the Open Records Act, editorial and opinion writing, and investigative journalism. While not every session was beneficial, I learned a lot. I became so excited for my future in these topics.
My favorite part of the OPA convention was during the awards ceremony. I was able to cheer on my friends from the paper, and Ashlynd, who precedes me as The Ada News intern in 2019. With a glimpse into the excitement as only a supporting character–an extra if you may–I now can’t wait to one day take home to hang my own plaques and awards from the annual convention.
Some of my favorite assignments to cover were spot news. I love the exhilaration and adrenaline from working a car accident or crime scene, even though they are often heartbreaking.
An unlikely crime scene I covered was from the shooting of a miniature pony. Someone had walked up to the gate where Annie the miniature pony lived, and shot her in the head.
The family was heartbroken and wanted to find out who would do such a thing. I don’t believe they ever did.
A 14 year old boy was murdered in Ada 26 years ago, and his case remains unsolved. I believe it’s important to keep cold cases recent and talked about, and I was able to interview his mother, an officer involved in handling his case and an OSBI officer who is currently on the case. I hope to write more about similar cases.
Because of my time at The Ada News, the flame ignited within me for journalism has been fanned and continues to grow.
