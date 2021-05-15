Ellen in Grey - A woman alone

“Sit wherever you’d like,” a waitress spoke in my direction as I walked into a local diner for breakfast less than a fortnight ago. I walked past her to the table where my friend and her husband were seated. We chatted for a minute, and she asked me almost immediately, “You’re here alone?” At least three other people I knew saw me during my breakfast, all asking me the same question.
My coffee, steaming and keeping my otherwise cold fingers toasty as I waited for the waitress to return and take my order. “I was waiting to see if somebody was joining you before I came back over, are you waiting on somebody?” she asked. “Nope, just me,” I responded, genuinely unbothered by the wait. Oftentimes being by myself in pursuing affairs typically done with a companion — as a woman distinctly — can seem a bit uncomfortable.
I made a decision two years ago to go more places alone. Going to the cinema, having coffee and an omelette at the diner, visiting an exhibition at an art gallery, and eventually a few road trips – all solo, would soon not be a foreign idea. I had never realized that by doing these things alone, I was subjecting myself to be escorted with a multitude of questioning and gratuitous stares. Though I will confess – before college I would have demurred at the thought of doing such things alone. I might have stared and shared a sullen glance or two myself.
I can still recall my waitresses name from that morning, the blue font on the back of the man’s shirt who sat in front of me inside of the neighboring booth, the topic of discussion amongst who I’m assuming was his family. (Nothing very interesting, unless you have a niche for white women shopping retail.) Mostly, I remember the unwarranted looks I received; some of sympathy, most of confusion, looking around to see if I might have a friend or partner walking back to the table accompanying me.
Alas, I discovered the joys of solo film watching, thus becoming a second language for me to buy myself a ticket to the theatre. (Cinemas were never designed to be sociable anyway, right?) But there are many more things I may have otherwise missed out on had I not mustered the courage to do things alone. I might have never slept on a stranger’s blow up mattress, still finding Mochi’s dog hair in my suitcase today, or had an intellectual conversation about the dangers of organized religion with an Australian archer in a Portland cafe. I may have never given a second glance to the homeless man who helped me find my bus stop.
