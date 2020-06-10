Eggplant and tomato bruschetta.

Let guests serve themselves by setting out toasted French bread and this savory bruschetta.
Ingredients
1 loaf La Baguette bread
1 1/2 sticks Hiland butter
4 cloves garlic, finely minced
2 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 onion, diced
1 small eggplant, diced
1 pkg. Scissortail Farms basil (1 tbsp. finely chopped for sauce and leaves for garnish)
1/2 cup Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese, shredded
Directions
Step 1
Thinly slice the baguette on the bias and lay out on a large sheet tray.
Step 2
Melt the butter with the garlic in a small saucepan on low heat until it just begins to brown.
Step 3
Brush the bread slices and place in a 275-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown.
Step 4
Heat the oil in a saute pan, and saute the onion until slightly translucent. Add the eggplant and chopped basil, continue sauteeing until the mixture begins to soften. Add the tomato basil sauce, and simmer for about 10 minutes.
Step 5
Top bread slices with eggplant mixture, cheese and basil leaves for garnish.
