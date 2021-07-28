Try MIO’s Easy Watermelon Sorbet. This sorbet comes together in just minutes, surprisingly easy for how delicious it is. You’ll want to cut and freeze your watermelon in advance, having it ready and handy in the freezer for when you’re ready to make it.
This three-ingredient sorbet has only 2 tablespoons of Roark Acres Honey, lime juice and watermelon. Minimal added sugar is a bonus for when you’re looking for a sweet treat you can feel good about eating.
This simple sorbet comes together in just about 5 minutes, though you’ll want to allow time for the watermelon to fully freeze before you begin. It’s a quick and healthy dessert that’s perfect for summertime.
Here’s to long summer days, fun food and the Made in Oklahoma producers who help us make good memories with family and friends around the table.
Ingredients
2 cups cubed Triple S Farms watermelon
2 tbsp. Roark Acres Honey
1/2 lime, juiced
Directions
STEP 1
Place cubed watermelon pieces in the freezer for at least 6 hours. The watermelon should be completely frozen. The easiest way to do this is to place the cubes on a lined baking sheet, so that each piece can fully freeze.
STEP 2
Place watermelon in the bowl of a food processor. Add honey and lime juice. Pulse three or four pulses at a time until you achieve the texture of a sorbet. You will want to scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally to make sure all is combined.
