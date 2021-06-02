Easy grilled bbq chicken thighs

You only need three ingredients to make this incredible barbecued chicken.

Ingredients

4 Pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 Bottle John’s Dry Rub

1 Bottle John’s Hot or Mild Bar-B-Q Sauce

Directions

STEP 1

Dip or brush chicken thighs in olive oil to prevent sticking to grill.

STEP 2

Sprinkle John’s Dry Rub on thighs until coated. Heat grill to 300 degrees, and place chicken on hot grill.

STEP 3

Cook until bottom edge of chicken is turning white.

STEP 4

Pour barbecue sauce in a shallow bowl. Remove one chicken thigh at a time with tongs, dipping in barbecue sauce, and then placing back on grill. Repeat several times until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 175 degrees. Serve with a new bottle of John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce.

STEP 5

Note: Discard sauce you dipped the chicken in after last dipping.

