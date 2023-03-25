This week’s featured creature is considered a bird of the eastern United States, but it’s breeding range extends westward quite a bit.
The eastern phoebe is found in the Ada area all year long but is more common in spring and summer.
The phrase “the early bird catches the worm” was first recorded in John Ray’s “A Collection of English Proverbs” way back in the 1600s. It refers to success usually coming to those who prepare well and put in effort.
And the eastern phoebe is undoubtedly an early bird. However, I’m not sure if it catches worms. It might, but more on that later.
And by early bird, I mean the eastern phoebe is among the first birds you’ll hear singing before sunrise.
Their song, to me anyway, sounds like a raspy “fee-bee, fee-bee-bit.” I would venture to guess that that is how this bird got its name.
In areas where they are absent in winter, eastern phoebes are among the earliest to migrate back. Bird lovers know this signals spring is just around the corner.
Eastern phoebes can often be seen perched wagging their tails down and up frequently while watching for insects.
Eastern phoebes are not very social with each other. In fact, not at all. They are loners, and even mating couples do not interact much. It’s all business, so to speak.
These birds are a real joy to watch.
Appearance
The eastern phoebe is a medium-sized flycatcher. It has a grayish-brown head and back. The head is usually darker than the rest of the body. It is whitish underneath and sometimes has a hint of yellow on the belly. However, not all eastern phoebes look exactly alike. I’ve seen some that were darker than others and some that were more brown than gray, and vice versa.
The Say’s phoebe is similar in appearance but has a clearly cinnamon-colored belly. The Say’s phoebe is a bird of the American West, so it would be a rare stray to the Ada area.
Range
The eastern phoebe’s breeding range includes all of Oklahoma, but it is more common in the eastern half of the state. As these birds prefer open woodlands, you can imagine that that would be the case.
During the breeding season, they can be found over much of the eastern United States and well into Canada. Their winter range covers the southern states and down into Mexico.
Habitat
Open woods. They can frequently be seen in parks and even residential yards, provided there are at least a few trees around. I’ve observed phoebes out in open fields, but never too far from large trees.
Food
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Eastern phoebes eat mostly flying insects, such as flies, wasps, dragonflies, beetles, moths, butterflies and cicadas. They’ll also eat spiders, millipedes and ticks. The National Audubon Society reports that phoebes often eat small fruits and berries during colder months. And, concerning the early bird comment, I’ve never seen an Eastern phoebe eat a worm, but that doesn’t mean they don’t.
Nesting
The National Audubon Society reports that a single male may have two mates and will help feed the young at two separate nesting sites. And nesting sites tend to be close to water.
Historically, phoebes originally built nests on vertical streambanks or small rock outcrops in wooded areas. This still occurs today; however, eastern phoebes will often build mud and grass nests on bridges, barns, houses and other artificial sites, but some nests won’t include mud (photo).
A female will lay between two and six eggs, which are incubated for about two weeks. The young will fledge, also in about two weeks. Couples usually raise two broods in a year.
Odds and ends
• In 1804, the great ornithologist, naturalist and artist John James Audubon banded an eastern phoebe, thus becoming the first bird in North America to be banded. Audubon attached a silvered thread to one’s leg to track its return in successive years, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. According to Bird Watcher’s Digest, this event, and those in succession was reportedly performed on nestling eastern phoebes.
• Phoebes can be attracted to nest at a residential home by constructing a nest box. Well, actually a nest shelf. The shelf should be about 8 inches square and
placed under cover, such as eves or awnings. But the shelf should be placed very early in the season. For more on nest boxes and shelves, visit nestwatch.org.
