Dreamy peach trifle

Dreamy peach trifle.

 
 MIO Coalition

Ingredients

1 My Bigmama’s Kitchen frozen peach cobbler, cooked to package directions

1 pint Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup Griffin’s Vanilla

1/2 cup Garden Club Peach Preserves

1 pint fresh strawberries

1 tbsp. water

Directions

Step 1

Cook frozen peach cobbler according to package directions. Remove from oven and let cool completely, about 2 hours.

Step 2

In a mixing bowl, beat cream, sugar and vanilla on medium-high speed until it achieves a light and fluffy consistency.

Step 3

In a small bowl, combine peach preserves and water. Microwave 20 seconds, then stir to thin out the preserves.

Step 4

Wash and cut strawberries into small pieces and coat in the preserves mixture.

Step 5

Cut cooled cobbler into small pieces.

Step 6

Assemble trifles in small glass jars or, to serve family style, assemble in a trifle dish or glass bowl. Layer ingredients in thirds, starting with cobbler, then whipped cream, then preserves.

Tags

Recommended for you