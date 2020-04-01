Dreamy peach trifle.

Ingredients
1 My Bigmama’s Kitchen frozen peach cobbler, cooked to package directions
1 pint Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup Griffin’s Vanilla
1/2 cup Garden Club Peach Preserves
1 pint fresh strawberries
1 tbsp. water
Directions
Step 1
Cook frozen peach cobbler according to package directions. Remove from oven and let cool completely, about 2 hours.
Step 2
In a mixing bowl, beat cream, sugar and vanilla on medium-high speed until it achieves a light and fluffy consistency.
Step 3
In a small bowl, combine peach preserves and water. Microwave 20 seconds, then stir to thin out the preserves.
Step 4
Wash and cut strawberries into small pieces and coat in the preserves mixture.
Step 5
Cut cooled cobbler into small pieces.
Step 6
Assemble trifles in small glass jars or, to serve family style, assemble in a trifle dish or glass bowl. Layer ingredients in thirds, starting with cobbler, then whipped cream, then preserves.
