Double chocolate waffles

Make waffles even tastier with cocoa powder and dark chocolate. This fun treat makes breakfast feel more like dessert when topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.

 MIO Coalition

Make waffles even tastier with cocoa powder and dark chocolate. This fun treat makes breakfast feel more like dessert when topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.

Ingredients

2 packages Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix

4 tbsp. cocoa powder

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

2 cups Braum’s milk

1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla

1/4 cup canola oil or melted butter

2 (2 oz) Bedre Dark Chocolate Bars, chopped

Braum’s Whipped Light Cream

Braum’s Chocolate Syrup

Maraschino cherries

Directions

Step 1

In a large bowl, stir together waffle mix, cocoa powder and sugar. Add milk, eggs, vanilla and oil or butter, and stir until combined. Chop 1 chocolate bar, then fold into waffle mixture.

Step 2

Heat waffle iron. Pour mixture into waffle iron, filling to edges. Cook until waffle is set in the center and slightly crisp on the edges.

Step 3

Top each waffle with Braum’s whipped cream, chocolate syrup, remaining chopped Bedre chocolate and a maraschino cherry.

Tags

Recommended for you