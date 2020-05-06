Double chocolate waffles

Make waffles even tastier with cocoa powder and dark chocolate. This fun treat makes breakfast feel more like dessert when topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.
Ingredients
2 packages Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix
4 tbsp. cocoa powder
2 tbsp. granulated sugar
2 cups Braum’s milk
1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
1/4 cup canola oil or melted butter
2 (2 oz) Bedre Dark Chocolate Bars, chopped
Braum’s Whipped Light Cream
Braum’s Chocolate Syrup
Maraschino cherries
Directions
Step 1
In a large bowl, stir together waffle mix, cocoa powder and sugar. Add milk, eggs, vanilla and oil or butter, and stir until combined. Chop 1 chocolate bar, then fold into waffle mixture.
Step 2
Heat waffle iron. Pour mixture into waffle iron, filling to edges. Cook until waffle is set in the center and slightly crisp on the edges.
Step 3
Top each waffle with Braum’s whipped cream, chocolate syrup, remaining chopped Bedre chocolate and a maraschino cherry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.