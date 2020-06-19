Double chocolate cherry brownies

Ingredients
3 pkg Shawnee Mills Fudge Brownie Mix3 Eggs1/2 cup Vegetable Oil3 tbs Water2 Bedre Dark Chocolate Bars, Chopped into small pieces1/4 cup sugar1/2 stick Hiland Butter1/4 cup Dairy Pure heavy whipping cream3 tbs Prairie Wolf Dark Coffee Liqueur1 can Cherry Pie Filling
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottom only of a medium-sized 9-by-13- inch pan. Add brownie mix, eggs, water and oil to a large mixing bowl, and mix using spatula. Do not over mix.
Step 2
Spread the batter evenly into the baking pan. At this point, tamp the pan on the counter surface to help in evening out the batter. Top with the chopped pieces of dark chocolate. Bake in oven for 18 to 20 minutes. For Sauce:
Step 3
In a small saucepan, add the sugar, butter, cream and liquor. Slowly bring to a simmer stirring until a smooth creamy consistency, about 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and add the cherry filling, stirring to fully incorporate. Pour sauce over brownies.
