During the winter while there is no foliage on the trees, concentrated sprays may be applied to fruit trees for control of certain insects and diseases. Such sprays are called dormant sprays.
In Oklahoma, the principal target insects of dormant sprays are the scales, particularly the San Jose Scale that attacks apples, pears, plums, and peaches. Dormant sprays such as dormant oils can be applied during the winter and early spring before leaves develop. These are effective against scales and other insects that overwinter in bark.
Peach Leaf Curl on peaches and nectarines is one of the most prevalent fruit tree diseases that can be controlled via dormant sprays. This disease causes infected leaves to pucker, become deformed and turn a combined yellow and reddish-brown color. Diseased leaves eventually wither and fall from the tree. New leaves emerge from dormant buds, but this weakens the tree and reduces yield. Defoliation over several years may kill the tree.
Dormant oils used alone will not control Peach Leaf Curl. Materials such as copper fungicide or Bordeaux mixture can be applied to peaches and nectarines for Peach Leaf Curl. The mixture of liquid lime-sulfur and dormant oil, sprayed in February or March before bud swell, will control scale and Peach Leaf Curl.
Apply dormant oils only when the trees are dormant and the air temperature is above 40 degrees F to prevent damage to tender buds and shoots.
For more information on Peach Leaf Curl, come by the Extension Office and request the Fact Sheet F-7639.
