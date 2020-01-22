Do you settle for doing things just “good enough”? Think about it.
It is good to remember way back when things were different. Back then, men and women took pride in their work, when the pay for work was not regulated but earned. The worker then did not say to himself or herself, “This will do,” but, “I want this job done right!” So they did it as nearly perfect as they knew. They gave their best. They didn’t just settle with okay. It should be the aim of all of us when we attempt a job that we finish it and do it better than is required and better than it has ever been done before. Then there is progress, growth, and personal satisfaction in a job well done.
Doing a particular thing “just to get by” may not be noted at once, but in time it will have hardened the arteries of one’s circulatory system of thoughts, and the damage may be beyond one to correct. It becomes a habit and a way of life. One’s personal satisfaction is at stake.
It is a joy to see someone who comes to work ready to work. What a pleasure it is to work with people who arrive on time and get right to their duties. They are pleasant, easy to work with, eager to do their duties, willing to learn and be cordial to everyone. They are never satisfied with doing things just good enough. They go that extra mile on every job.
“If a thing is worth doing, it is worth doing well” is a motto I heard many times when I was young. We were expected to do our best in school. I can never remember being scolded for unacceptable grades, but I was expected to do the best I could do. No excuses for not studying for a test or procrastinating on school projects or book reports. I always loved school, so I tried to please my wonderful teacher as well as my parents.
The lovely lady who cleans my house once a month goes way beyond the call of duty and comes in with a duster in her hand. She may take a phone call or two from her family but she is still busy while she takes the call. She cleans under every piece of furniture and the fans and everything. My house is spotless when she leaves. Nothing is overlooked. She is a jewel. What she does is more than okay. It is perfect.
We are responsible for our own actions. Own it! Those who hide their behavior, lie, do not divulge situations on their own, or are caught in a bad situation have not taken responsibility yet. They justify themselves saying it is someone else’s fault. Just good enough is fine for them. They really don’t care! Accepting responsibility is a mark of maturity as is doing more than is expected of us. This is about producing good work without supervision and reveals we are attempting to improve our work ethic. We are striving to do our very best to feel better about ourselves.
Never settle for “good enough.” Good enough is just not in our destiny. We are children of a Heavenly Father and have greatness inside. Therefore, develop a right attitude. Don’t let good enough be good enough. I repeat: Don’t let good enough be good enough. Know that you and I were created to live a productive life. We need to do everything we can to preserve that life and take care of ourselves. We owe it to ourselves to eat healthy and exercise and keep a positive spirit.
Have we settled somewhere way beneath what we know we are capable of? Have we given up on a dream? Have we limited ourselves because of fear or trying something new and different and challenging? I had never taught school until my late husband died. Then I launched out and took a position teaching “Life Lessons” to middle school students at Hillsdale Christian School. I think I have a calling for the rest of my life. I love it, and I love those precious students. They always respond more than “good enough.” They give their very best to every project or challenge or answer.
Because we have all been given a talent to do something with our life, we must never tell ourselves we are not good enough for a task. We would not have been asked to do a job if people and our Heavenly Father did not equip us to accomplish it. Don’t dare settle for second best. We are better than that and more capable and talented. Be empowered! We should tell ourselves, “That’s it! I have let good enough be good enough long enough,” and then buckle down and do something about our situation. Perk up. Be enthusiastic. Show your “can-do” spirit.
By self-searching, we discover the adjustments that must be made in our lives if God is to do His best work through us. There are three possible attitudes that we may take after such a discovery. We may proceed to convince ourselves that our present plan of life is good enough, or we can satisfy our conscience by postponing the time for beginning a remake to a more convenient season. Or, we may begin at once the serious business of bringing our own lives to conform to what we have discovered to be God’s will for us. It is our choice to make.
We may well be on our way to a “promised land” if we just let ourselves do the best we can. It brings so much satisfaction and self-respect when we see our accomplishments. And it is not bragging when we know we have done the best we can. This is the best possible preparation for what may be in store next.
Most of my recipes are made “by guess and by gosh,” as Grandma used to say and do. It was a pinch of this and a dab of that. I learned from her and my mother to guess at a teaspoon of salt within a few grains. However, I don’t trust myself all the time on recipes I share with my readers. This one is an “old timer,” but I make it often enough that it is fairly accurate.
Better than good apple ‘pie’
Ingredients
2 eggs
2/3 cup sugar
3/4 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon apple pie spice (Or you can use cinnamon, but I received a bottle of apple pie seasoning for Christmas and was dying to use it. It is delightful.)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
1 cup fresh diced apples (not peeled)
1/2 cup golden raisins (optional)
Directions
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Pour into greased 8- or 9-inch pie pan. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees until lightly browned. Serve with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.