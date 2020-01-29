Don't fret; instead, you should have faith

Do you stew and worry and fret needlessly? Think about it.
Has it ever solved a problem for you? Have you tried making a list to help you see clearly? Thinking and worrying are two different things. Vastly different.
I had an aunt who was a worrier. She fretted about everything. If all was going well, then she worried that something might happen. I can still see her sitting on the porch with a handkerchief in her hands wringing it and wringing it in worry. If we went out to play in the sand, she worried that we would get sand in our eyes. If we played in the playhouse, she worried because we were out of sight. No matter what we did, we lived in fear because Auntie was worrying so much that we began to believe that maybe something bad would happen. It never did.
What are you worrying about? Some people spend their lives worrying about their health. They have bad health because they are constantly worrying. They look for something to happen, and it usually does. If they spent as much time taking better care of themselves as they do worrying, they would probably have better health. At least they would enjoy life more along the way.
I once worried when I stood in front of a group and gave any kind of speech. I could not think on my feet. When I was in school, I was afraid I would not make straight A’s. I worried about being on the highway. I worried about staying home because someone might break in. The list went on and on. I was becoming my auntie.
Then I sat myself down and thought about it and decided worrying was an insult to God.
How could I believe in a God that cared even for little sparrows and not believe He would care for all my needs? He will take care of everything, so why worry? It’s called faith and trust. I no longer lie awake at night wondering and worrying. Everything will all be taken care of in its own time.
Worry is one of the most destructive habits we can have. Rid yourself of it, and you are sure to have a more useful, happy life. It is what is in our hearts that charts our way of life. We don’t get rid of worry just by trying to follow a set of rules to dispose of it. There has to be a change of heart — a rearrangement of thoughts.
So many of our worries are borrowed and pointless. If we maintain a sense of joy, have an abundance of faith and peace of mind, we may be very sure we are wasting our time worrying. Mother used to say that 90% of the things we worry about never happen. She was absolutely right. Think back to a problem you agonized over and see if the worry helped at all. I would bet the problem solved itself ... so why worry?
I have always felt that work cures a lot of worries. I am sure when my ancestors came to Indian Territory and worked so hard to eke out a living that they had many, many legitimate worries to just exist and be safe from harm. But they worked hard every day and didn’t have time to worry and stew and fret. At bedtime, they were too tired from all that work to lay awake and worry about crop failure or finances. They took one day at a time and left the rest to their Maker.
There is a difference between worry and concern. We do need to plan and think ahead, but worrying becomes a habit. We worry about the what-ifs and then think in the negative. Instead, we should leave what is “around the corner” to God and be prepared for what comes our way. We cannot control the unknown. Things happen. I keep enough food on hand to be confined for a week or so. Maybe things wouldn’t go together well, such as potatoes and spaghetti, but I would survive and make the most of it. I wouldn’t starve. And I keep enough blankets on hand to stay warm and exist in winter if the power goes out. It might not be cozy, but neither were our ancestors in those dug-outs and houses with no insulation. Something I do that makes sense to me is keep the gas tank filled at all times. It doesn’t cost any more for two half tanks of gas than it does for one full tank. I try to stay prepared and ready for any emergency. And I always have a cellphone with me.
It is documented in the Bible that we cannot add one hour to our day by worrying. We do need to be concerned and caring, but worrying for the sake of worrying is a waste of time.
My dear friend, Mary Ruth, who leads our Thursday Bible study, quoted a little saying one day, and I asked her to write it out for me and sign it. She did, and I have it posted in my kitchen as a constant reminder. It says, “Worry means scant faith in God. If you’re His child, is that not odd?”
In my church, we have a group of widows that we call “Grace Givers” who meet about every three months for a lunch after church and sometimes more often if we feel a special need. No one wants to be in our group, because it means they have lost the love of their life. This sweet group of ladies meets together just to support and uplift each other.
At our last meeting, a few of us prepared the meal. We have found if everyone brings something, we have too much food, so we don’t all bring something each time. Anyway, we met in a lovely country home for a beautiful lunch of stew, chicken dip, a fresh vegetable tray, two kinds of cake and this absolutely wonderful fresh fruit salad. I just had to share this recipe with my readers. You will be glad I did.
Fruit Salad
1 15-ounce can pineapple
1 15-ounce can peaches
1 package instant vanilla pudding
Bananas
Grapes
Strawberries
Blueberries
Directions
Drain pineapple and peaches and cut into bite-size pieces. Mix the vanilla pudding in the reserved juice. Then stir in all fruits. Cut the strawberries, grapes and bananas into bite sizes.
Chill until ready to serve. For a large group, double the pineapple, peaches and pudding, and use as much or as little added fruit as you like. You can’t go wrong. It is delicious.
