According to the World Health Organization, more than 300 million people of all ages and genders suffer from depression. They also report women are more affected than men. Many people are suffering from this health issue, but most often they suffer in silence. Many depressive disorders have common symptoms.
Some common symptoms include the presence of sadness, feelings of emptiness or irritable mood, as well as a shift in feelings, thoughts and behaviors that are so intense they interfere with daily life. Two of the major indicators of depression are when an individual feels depressed or the lack/loss of interest or pleasure.
It also is important to note these symptoms and other related symptoms are present during a two-week period and are indicative of a shift in an individual’s previous functioning.
It’s cause for concern if a person is in a depressed mood for most of the day, almost every day. A significant weight loss or weight gain is another sign, along with significant changes in appetite almost every day. Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much are other signs of concern, as well as loss of energy, feelings of worthlessness or extreme guilt, trouble concentrating and making decisions or recurrent thoughts of ending one’s life or past suicide attempts.
Unfortunately, depression is often overlooked or even misunderstood by both those experiencing it and those connected to the person experiencing depression. In men, depression often takes the form of anger and irritability whereas in women, it may present itself in a more internalized manner that makes it more difficult to open up to others.
If you think you know a loved one or someone close to you who might be experiencing depression, it is important to let them know they are not alone and this dark period is only temporary.
Because there are different types of depression and depression can occur with other disorders, it is helpful for individuals to get the help they need. There are three key tasks that you as a friend, family or loved one can do to help others through depression. You need to provide support and resources and help the individual find medical attention.
It is important for individuals dealing with depression to feel connected and supported.
Whatever role you play in this person’s life, it is imperative that you help them feel heard and supported, not rejected and shamed. Encouraging this person to seek help also is important, but don’t force them to get help. Additionally, depression has a negative stigma surrounding it, so educate yourself to make sure you fully understand this part of your loved one’s life.
Find a doctor or therapist is a personal task and as the friend or family member, you may not be able to directly help in this category.
There are other ways in which you can help. Going with someone to a session or appointment can be helpful, as can helping with the initial search to find a local doctor. Spending time with them following an appointment as they process the positive and negative things from the appointment also is helpful.
There are many great resources at book stores, libraries and online to suggest to someone you suspect might be dealing with this mental illness. There are many self-help books, podcasts and hotlines that are readily available to people of all ages.
If you feel like you have some of the symptoms listed above, take steps to lift and stabilize your mood.
Reach out for help. Although many people deal with depression alone, isolation fuels depression. Find someone who’s a good listener. The point of reaching out is to distract yourself and stay busy. Also, keep moving. Although sometimes getting out of bed can be a daunting task, getting into a regular exercise routine will help get your endorphins going. Start small, like going for a walk around the block and work up from there.
Eating a well-balanced diet is another key element to combating depression. Avoid caffeine, alcohol and trans fats. Eating good, clean foods will give you more energy and ultimately make you feel better.
Depression isn’t something you or anyone has to deal with alone. There are many resources available to individuals in need of services that will help reduce the intense emotions depression brings. If you or a loved one are dealing with depression, please seek help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.