Dailey & Vincent to perform at McSwain Theatre

Award-winning country music duo Dailey & Vincent will be performing at the historic McSwain Theatre at 7 p.m. April 13.
Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, along with their world-class band, bring their blend of American music — defined as bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music — across the globe and to iconic venues such as The Ryman Auditorium and Carnegie Hall.
As Grand Ole Opry members, five-time Grammy award winners individually and three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, Dailey & Vincent were selected as the International Bluegrass Music Association Vocal Group of the Year and Entertainer of the Year in 2008-2010. In total, Dailey & Vincent have won 35 IBMA Awards and are four-time DOVE Award winners.
After a decade spent performing together and with more than 1,000 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert,” their concoction of fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American music gold.
Now on Season 3 of their nationally broadcast television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD-TV,” Dailey & Vincent bring their music to a national audience on a weekly basis. Their most recent live CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for more than 15 weeks.
Dailey & Vincent’s latest release of their first-ever Christmas album, “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and No. 8 on the Billboard holiday chart, landing right behind Michael Bublé and Pentatonix as the only country, bluegrass and gospel act in the top ten.
About the
McSwain Theatre
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., has been a part of the Ada downtown entertainment scene since 1920. Restored in 2009 by the Chickasaw Nation, the McSwain Theatre is one of Oklahoma’s premier live entertainment venues, with performances featuring all types of music including country, rock, gospel, oldies and more.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at 580-332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.