Daddy Hinkle burgers.

Ingredients
1 lb. Oklahoma ground beef
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original dry marinade
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original liquid marinade
4 whole wheat hamburger buns
Optional: Crisp lettuce, pickle, onion, sliced tomato
Directions
Step 1
In a bowl, combine beef with the dry and liquid marinades.
Step 2
Gently shape mixture into 4 burgers.
Step 3
Allow to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes, then grill to desired doneness.
Step 4
Serve as desired with suggested condiments. Enjoy!
