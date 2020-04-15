Daddy Hinkle burgers

Daddy Hinkle burgers.

 
Ingredients

1 lb. Oklahoma ground beef

1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original dry marinade

1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original liquid marinade

4 whole wheat hamburger buns

Optional: Crisp lettuce, pickle, onion, sliced tomato

Directions

Step 1

In a bowl, combine beef with the dry and liquid marinades.

Step 2

Gently shape mixture into 4 burgers.

Step 3

Allow to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes, then grill to desired doneness.

Step 4

Serve as desired with suggested condiments. Enjoy!

