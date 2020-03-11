Crostini with basil cream spread

Ingredients
2 cups fresh basil leaves
1/4 cup pine nuts
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup Parmesan or Romano cheese
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened
3 slices Bar-S fully cooked bacon, cooked and crumbled
Baguette
1 stick Hiland Dairy Unsalted Butter
Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish
Directions
Step 1
In a food processor, combine basil and pine nuts. Pulse a few times to chop the basil and nuts. Add garlic and cheese, continuing to pulse until combined. Add the olive oil in a steady, slow stream with the food processor on. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, taste and season with salt and pepper to taste. Beat cream cheese in a mixing bowl until smooth. Add 1/2 cup pesto and bacon, stirring to combine. Set aside.
Step 2
Slice baguette into rounds. Spread each slice with softened butter. Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until crisp, at 350 degrees. Once out of the oven, spread cream cheese spread on each baguette slice. Top each with a generous serving of Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish.
