Have you learned to open and close doors quickly to keep the crickets outside? Is there a chirping cricket hiding somewhere in the house, but you can’t find it because it stops chirping when you walk near it. You aren’t alone.
There are several types of crickets in the United States. Most are pests in and around the home. This article will detail why Field and House crickets are pests and then explain what treatment methods and techniques need to be used for their control.
Most people know Field and House crickets. Field crickets are dark to black in color. House crickets look the same but are much lighter. They are normally tan to light brown. Either species will live in and around the home. Both develop the same way. We have been invaded by the Field Crickets. Adult females can lay several hundred eggs. These hatch and the young develop through a series of instars before it fully matures. However, young can do just about everything adults can. It takes a year for a generation to fully develop. Since one female can lay hundreds of eggs, initial activity is usually not noticed. Once eggs hatch and migrate around a home, populations will quickly multiply. In the spring, expect to see small crickets. As the summer goes by, these will grow larger and larger. By fall, adults will be foraging into structures looking for a warm place to spend the winter months.
Crickets feed on just about anything. This includes dead insects, live insects, silk, wool, man-made fabric, paper, wood, and just about anything we eat. Crickets can make the most from a compost pile and will readily nest anywhere garbage accumulates. You can also expect to have them nesting around moist areas where water accumulates or where mold and algae may be growing.
Crickets are a pest for several reasons. First, they can destroy wallpaper. Crickets love to eat the glue which holds wallpaper onto walls. If they have their way, they will continue to feed in this area eventually consuming the wallpaper itself. This usually allows access to furniture, drapes, rugs and clothing. In fact, crickets are just as likely to be a pest in closets as moths or carpet beetles. In addition to the damage crickets do, they can also make a lot of noise. Crickets living in areas behind the home or in the distance provide a natural sound of nature which people like. Once these same crickets move into your home, this singing immediately becomes unbearable. Expect it to be loud, continuous and to occur at night. Crickets are nocturnal and do their feeding and singing when it is dark outside. This makes treating for them a little more difficult but there are ways to keep them at bay.
There are two approaches to control these crickets in and around the home. First, you must realize they originate from outside. This means you need to treat outside to keep their numbers in check. Once populations grow to excessive numbers outside, expect to have some migrating into your home. The first type of cricket control program is somewhat passive and yet will work if the infestation has just begun. In recent years, several cricket baits have been introduced which work well on crickets. House and Field crickets will readily eat the bait products. Try to sprinkle small amounts around the home creating a 5’-10’ wide band of treated area. The granules are small and only a little is applied with each sprinkle. These granules will disappear, but rest assured the crickets will find it. Try to locate more on the side or sides of the home where activity is thought to be the greatest. Be sure to apply some around air conditioning units and down spouts as such areas are more likely to allow for large cricket populations. Remember, moisture will attract them. If you are watering certain beds or sections of your yard, expect to have crickets drawn to such areas. Pine straw and wood chips are also areas crickets will accumulate. Such areas harbor fungus, algae, and other pests — all food for crickets. Most of these products are designed to withstand rain and moisture, so expect applications to last 2-3 months. In heavily infested areas, you will need to re-bait more often as populations will quickly feed on your placements. Keep baiting until their numbers decrease or disappear.
The second method is liquid insecticide sprays. These may be applied to outdoor sites around weep holes, doorways, windows, and other cricket entryways. Indoor sprays are not very effective for field crickets and are not recommended. Effective liquid insecticides for homeowners include carbaryl, permethrin, cyfluthrin, and bifenthrin. Professionals might be used which can apply microencapsulated or wettable powder-formulated sprays on brick and concrete areas for longest lasting control.
Cricket control with insecticides should be considered as only a partial solution to cricket problems. Insecticides should be used in combination with reductions in outdoor lighting for best control. When crickets are drawn to lighted buildings at night, they will continue to cause problems, regardless of the amounts of insecticides used. The heaviest cricket mating flights usually last only 1-2 weeks, although crickets will continue to remain active for many weeks, until cold weather arrives.
If the problem is advanced and there are simply too many crickets, it is suggested that you attack them with an aggressive pest management program. This involves applications with some of the best materials at use in the pest control industry.
