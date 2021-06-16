Creamy mushroom risotto

MIO CoalitionCreamy mushroom risotto.

Sometimes we need our food to be healthy, nourishing, easy to prepare. But there are times when we want something decadent, rich and luxurious. Risotto is a labor of love, a dish that requires tending and stirring to create a creamy, dreamy dish. The addition of J-M mushrooms, Scissortail Farms fresh thyme, Hiland butter and Lovera’s cheese create a fabulous dinner that’s as good as any that requires a reservation.

Ingredients

1 tsp. olive oil

1/4 Cup finely chopped onion

2 Cups thinly sliced J-M Portabella Mushrooms

1 Cup arborio rice

2 sprigs Scissortail Farms thyme

5-6 Cups chicken stock, warmed

1/4 Cup dry white wine

2 Tbsp Hiland Dairy Butter

1/4 Cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese

Directions

STEP 1

Saute the chopped onion in the olive oil over medium-high heat.

STEP 2

Add the mushrooms, stirring gently until slightly brown.

STEP 3

Stir in the rice and allow this mixture to heat up while stirring gently.

STEP 4

Add in the thyme and 1 cup of warm stock.

STEP 5

Stir in wine.

STEP 6

Once this mixture is simmering, reduce the heat to medium, stirring gently throughout the process and adding the stock as it thickens, 1 cup at a time for about 20 minutes.

STEP 7

Once the rice has fully cooked, stir in the butter, then half of the Caciocavera cheese, fully incorporating into the rice. The risotto should be served at once. -Remove the thyme sprigs, and garnish with the remaining cheese.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you