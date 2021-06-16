Creamy mushroom risotto

Sometimes we need our food to be healthy, nourishing, easy to prepare. But there are times when we want something decadent, rich and luxurious. Risotto is a labor of love, a dish that requires tending and stirring to create a creamy, dreamy dish. The addition of J-M mushrooms, Scissortail Farms fresh thyme, Hiland butter and Lovera’s cheese create a fabulous dinner that’s as good as any that requires a reservation.
Ingredients
1 tsp. olive oil
1/4 Cup finely chopped onion
2 Cups thinly sliced J-M Portabella Mushrooms
1 Cup arborio rice
2 sprigs Scissortail Farms thyme
5-6 Cups chicken stock, warmed
1/4 Cup dry white wine
2 Tbsp Hiland Dairy Butter
1/4 Cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese
Directions
STEP 1
Saute the chopped onion in the olive oil over medium-high heat.
STEP 2
Add the mushrooms, stirring gently until slightly brown.
STEP 3
Stir in the rice and allow this mixture to heat up while stirring gently.
STEP 4
Add in the thyme and 1 cup of warm stock.
STEP 5
Stir in wine.
STEP 6
Once this mixture is simmering, reduce the heat to medium, stirring gently throughout the process and adding the stock as it thickens, 1 cup at a time for about 20 minutes.
STEP 7
Once the rice has fully cooked, stir in the butter, then half of the Caciocavera cheese, fully incorporating into the rice. The risotto should be served at once. -Remove the thyme sprigs, and garnish with the remaining cheese.
