Creamy chicken chili.

Ingredients
1 cup white onion, chopped
1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 (20 oz.) pkg. Fast Classics Flame Roasted Chicken Breasts
2 cans (15 oz. each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
2 cups chicken broth
2 cans (4 oz. each) chopped green chiles (one can if you don’t want it spicy!)
2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Cumin & Oregano seasoning blend
1/2 tsp. ground white pepper
Dash to 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, depending on taste
1 (8 oz.) container Hiland Sour Cream
1/2 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
Directions
Step 1
In a large Dutch oven, sauté onions and garlic powder in olive oil over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, cook Fast Fixin’ chicken in microwave according to package directions, for 4 minutes. Dice chicken into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
Step 2
Add the beans, broth, green chiles, diced chicken, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, white pepper and cayenne pepper to olive oil mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream and heavy whipping cream. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, if desired.
