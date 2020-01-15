Creamed chicken with mushrooms and peppers

Creamed chicken with mushrooms and peppers. Mushrooms, peppers and chicken are added to a creamy white sauce for comfort food that’s easy enough to make on a busy weeknight.

Ingredients

8 slices Braum’s Butter Bread

6 tablespoons Hiland Butter, divided

1 (8-ounce) container J-M portabella mushrooms, sliced

1 green pepper, diced small

1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

3 cups Hiland Dairy Whole Milk

3 cups cooked, chopped chicken or turkey

1 small jar diced pimentos

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 275 degrees.

Step 2

Trim crusts from butter bread, then lightly toast on a cookie sheet for 8-10 minutes.

Step 3

Saute the mushrooms and peppers in 2 tablespoons of the butter until fully cooked. Remove from pan and reserve for later.

Step 4

Reduce the heat and melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter.

Step 5

Add the flour, stirring until the mixture goes from grey to golden in color, about 4-5 minutes.

Step 6

Slowly add the milk while stirring. When it begins to thicken, add the chicken or turkey and allow this mixture to simmer for about 5 minutes.

Step 7

Return the sauteed mushrooms and peppers to pan, then add pimentos, salt and pepper. Stir to combine, and serve over the toast.

Tags

