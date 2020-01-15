Creamed chicken with mushrooms and peppers

Mushrooms, peppers and chicken are added to a creamy white sauce for comfort food that’s easy enough to make on a busy weeknight.
Ingredients
8 slices Braum’s Butter Bread
6 tablespoons Hiland Butter, divided
1 (8-ounce) container J-M portabella mushrooms, sliced
1 green pepper, diced small
1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
3 cups Hiland Dairy Whole Milk
3 cups cooked, chopped chicken or turkey
1 small jar diced pimentos
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 275 degrees.
Step 2
Trim crusts from butter bread, then lightly toast on a cookie sheet for 8-10 minutes.
Step 3
Saute the mushrooms and peppers in 2 tablespoons of the butter until fully cooked. Remove from pan and reserve for later.
Step 4
Reduce the heat and melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter.
Step 5
Add the flour, stirring until the mixture goes from grey to golden in color, about 4-5 minutes.
Step 6
Slowly add the milk while stirring. When it begins to thicken, add the chicken or turkey and allow this mixture to simmer for about 5 minutes.
Step 7
Return the sauteed mushrooms and peppers to pan, then add pimentos, salt and pepper. Stir to combine, and serve over the toast.
