Cowboy quiche

Cowboy quiche.

 
Ingredients

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 lb. JC Potter Mild Country Sausage

½ cup diced red bell pepper

1 shallot, minced

1 cup loosely packed spinach leaves, torn

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1/3 cup evaporated milk

1/3 cup Garden Club Mayonnaise

2 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 cup shredded monterey jack cheese

½ to 1 cup shredded Hiland Hot Pepper Jack cheese, according to taste

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Shape piecrust to fit into a quiche dish; set aside.

Step 2

In a large non-stick skillet, cook and crumble sausage with diced bell pepper and shallots.

Step 3

When sausage is cooked and vegetables are tender, add spinach, stirring until wilted; remove from heat.

Step 4

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, blend all remaining ingredients well.

Step 5

Transfer sausage mixture to crust-lined quiche dish.

Step 6

Pour egg mixture evenly over sausage.

Step 7

Bake, uncovered for 35 minutes. Enjoy!

