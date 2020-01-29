Cowboy quiche.

Ingredients
1 refrigerated pie crust
1 lb. JC Potter Mild Country Sausage
½ cup diced red bell pepper
1 shallot, minced
1 cup loosely packed spinach leaves, torn
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1/3 cup evaporated milk
1/3 cup Garden Club Mayonnaise
2 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 cup shredded monterey jack cheese
½ to 1 cup shredded Hiland Hot Pepper Jack cheese, according to taste
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Shape piecrust to fit into a quiche dish; set aside.
Step 2
In a large non-stick skillet, cook and crumble sausage with diced bell pepper and shallots.
Step 3
When sausage is cooked and vegetables are tender, add spinach, stirring until wilted; remove from heat.
Step 4
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, blend all remaining ingredients well.
Step 5
Transfer sausage mixture to crust-lined quiche dish.
Step 6
Pour egg mixture evenly over sausage.
Step 7
Bake, uncovered for 35 minutes. Enjoy!
