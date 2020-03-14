This week, I had the opportunity to attend a meeting with officials from the Pontotoc County Health Department, local physicians, health care providers, county and local government leaders, law enforcement and community leaders about the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus).
I wanted to share with you the valuable information I learned at this meeting.
The coronavirus is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus symptoms are of a respiratory nature — fever, cough and shortness of breath, somewhat like the flu.
As of Thursday, March 12th, there is only two confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, two presumptive positive and four under investigation. However, none of those cases are in our area.
So, here’s what you need to do to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19.
Practice good hygiene:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Put a distance between yourself and other people.
• Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
• Throw used tissues in the trash!
• Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Clean and disinfect — COVID-19 can live on surfaces for nine to 12 hours! Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desk, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
• If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. Bleach solution: Mix fivetablespoons of bleach per one gallon of water.
People at the highest risk are persons 60 and over and persons with heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. People at a higher risk should take everyday precautions by distancing yourself from others, keeping away from others who are sick, limiting close contact and washing your hands often. Avoid crowds as much as possible, and avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, the Oklahoma Department of Health has set up a hotline for you to call with questions. They can help assess your symptoms and answer questions and concerns. The number is 1-877-215-8336. The hotline is open M-F from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you have neighbors over the age of 60, be a good neighbor. Ask them if they need anything. Offer to pick up supplies for them so they can avoid crowds.
Now is not the time to panic. It’s time to take some precautions and use common sense. Wash your hands. Avoid large crowds. If you’re sick, stay home, and clean and disinfect surfaces!!
For more information, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019 or the Oklahoma State Department of Health at www.conronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.