Cool Summer Pasta Salad.

This recipe is perfect for a family picnic or a quick lunch!
Ingredients
1 pkg. Della Terra Fusilli dry pasta
1 bunch broccolini stems, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces
1 cup carrots, shredded
1/2 Cup Spring Onions, Thinly Sliced
1 cup Dianne’s legendary Italian Salad Dressing
Directions
Step 1
Cook the pasta using the directions provided on the package.
Step 2
In the last minute of cooking, add the broccolini and finish the cooking time.
Step 3
Drain and, while warm, add all other ingredients. Gently mix, then allow 15 minutes for cooling. Refrigerate.
Step 4
Note: This salad is wonderful with oven-broiled Chef’s Requested Bacon Wrapped Chicken, using Ace in the Bowl Salsa as a sauce.
