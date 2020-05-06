Cool summer pasta salad

Cool Summer Pasta Salad.

 
 MIO Coalition

This recipe is perfect for a family picnic or a quick lunch!

Ingredients

1 pkg. Della Terra Fusilli dry pasta

1 bunch broccolini stems, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces

1 cup carrots, shredded

1/2 Cup Spring Onions, Thinly Sliced

1 cup Dianne’s legendary Italian Salad Dressing

Directions

Step 1

Cook the pasta using the directions provided on the package.

Step 2

In the last minute of cooking, add the broccolini and finish the cooking time.

Step 3

Drain and, while warm, add all other ingredients. Gently mix, then allow 15 minutes for cooling. Refrigerate.

Step 4

Note: This salad is wonderful with oven-broiled Chef’s Requested Bacon Wrapped Chicken, using Ace in the Bowl Salsa as a sauce.

Tags

Recommended for you