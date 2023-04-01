I’ve been seeing a lot of common grackles lately, so now is probably a good time to feature the species.
But let me first address an error from last week. I submitted a column about the eastern phoebe with a headline that was correct. However, due to a pagination error at the paper, it was titled, “The western grebe,” a bird I featured in early March. It’s not a big deal, but I thought I would address the error.
Common grackles are different from the ones you see in Wal-Mart parking lots -- the great-tailed grackles.
Common grackles often walk around lawns and fields sometimes in huge flocks making quite a bit of racket. Even when I’m inside my home, if a flock lands nearby, the loud chirping and chattering alerts me to their presence.
During the winter, someone I know texted me a video asking, “What are these birds taking over my yard?”
Without watching the video first, I figured it was common grackles, and it was. It appeared to be a few hundred or so, which is common.
That is not an uncommon phenomenon in winter. These swoop down in large numbers like a huge gang, then they walk around and gobble up grass and other seeds, then fly away not too long after arriving.
And other blackbird species will often join with them -- including starlings, brown-headed cowbirds, red-winged blackbirds and Brewer’s blackbirds.
Appearance
At 11 to 13 inches in length, common grackles are about the size of American robins.
Males have bluish heads and bronze-colored bodies overall. But that’s only when seen in the right light. On cloudy days, males will appear to have black bodies and purple heads.
Females are brownish overall, and less iridescent than males.
The other grackle species that inhabits the Ada area -- the great-tailed grackle -- is larger and has a long, keeled tail.
Range
Common grackles can be found all over Oklahoma year-round, although they are more abundant in winter. Their permanent range includes most of the eastern United States, and the breeding range extends west to Idaho and way up into Canada, eh.
Habitat
Normal habitat includes grasslands, open woods, meadows, marshes, city parks and residential yards.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that common grackles are also very common near agricultural fields and feedlots, and, even though crows get a bad rap for raiding corn fields, common grackles are the number one threat to corn. They eat ripening corn as well as corn sprouts.
Food
Common grackles eat mostly seeds, including agricultural grains such as corn and rice. They also eat acorns, sunflower seeds, tree seeds and sometimes garbage. In summer, they also eat insects and small invertebrates.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
