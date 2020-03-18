Coming-of-age story set in Ireland

“Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha” (Penguin, 1993) by Irish author Roddy Doyle is a coming-of-age novel set in fictional Barrytown, North Dublin, in 1968. The story follows 10-year-old Patrick Clarke, his brother, Francis, and a gang of school friends as they roam the streets engaging in boyish pranks. Told in stream-of-consciousness narrative, we hear Paddy’s erroneous assumptions about life and people, his philosophical questions and childish taunts in an Irish English dialect and sometimes in Irish Gaelic. His 10-year-old self is about as mischievous, funny and heartwarming as they come.
But, as in much of Irish literature, something sad looms on the horizon. One is tempted to rightly think it may be a catastrophe with one of the boys, as much as they explore, dig, blow stuff up and eat weird things. Laced with violent undertones that permeate much of the boys’ lives, one worries for the little gang of friends. For Paddy, though, it is his da who messes up an idyllic boyhood and changes things forever. The structure and cadence of the novel are tough at first, but soon the trip down memory lane to a 1968 childhood full of The Three Stooges, cries of “Ger-ON-imo,” and schoolyard dares is as familiar as an old friend.
Doyle won the Booker Prize in 1993 for the novel. In 2009, he co-founded a writing center for primary and secondary students and young adults called Fighting Words, inspired by his friend Dave Eggers’ 826 Valencia project in the Mission District of San Francisco. The idea for both is to bring free writing workshops to schools and students that encourage creativity, resilience and success.
A staff member at Fighting Words suggested we try coddle, an authentic Dubliner comfort food quite right for a blustery day in March. Serve it on St. Patrick’s Day in lieu of corned beef and cabbage, an American adaptation created by immigrants who could not find real Irish bacon readily available in their new homeland. Slainte, as they say in Ireland.
Dublin Coddle
Ingredients
1 large onion, sliced
6 slices of good thick bacon, roughly chopped
8 English-style butchers’ sausages, if available, or bratwursts
3-4 large potatoes, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch slices
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 cups beef stock
1 bay leaf
A handful of fresh parsley, roughly chopped
Sea salt and ground black pepper
Generous dabs of butter
Directions
Preheat an oven to 425 degrees. Place a large frying pan over a medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Fry the bacon and sausages until golden brown on all sides. (I used stadium-style bratwursts, not smoked. Smoked sausage would alter the flavor too much.) Drain on a plate lined with a paper towel. Add onions to drippings and sauté until starting to brown.
In a Dutch oven, place the onions on bottom, layer bacon and sausages, carrots and bay leaf and top with a layer of potatoes. Pour the stock over the top and place the pot, covered, on the stove at high heat, bringing to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and dot the potatoes with butter. Season with salt and ground black pepper, then transfer to the oven to cook for about 15 minutes uncovered, or more until the potatoes turn golden brown. Generously ladle the stew in deep bowls, sprinkle with parsley, and serve with Irish soda bread and good Irish butter.
