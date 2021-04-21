For something special after dinner, try our Coffee Martini. This elegant drink uses the very best vodka and dark coffee liqueur, both from Prairie Wolf, made in Guthrie. Compadres ground espresso beans are rich and make a luxurious coffee when combined with Hiland cream. Our recipe serves one, but it’s so delicious, you may want to double it.
Ingredients
vodka
coffee liqueur
espresso
simple syrup
drink shaker
ice
martini glass
STEP 1
Add vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso and simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice. Shake until well-chilled.
STEP 2
Strain into a chilled martini glass. Cover with a thin layer of heavy cream.
