For something special after dinner, try our Coffee Martini. This elegant drink uses the very best vodka and dark coffee liqueur, both from Prairie Wolf, made in Guthrie. Compadres ground espresso beans are rich and make a luxurious coffee when combined with Hiland cream. Our recipe serves one, but it’s so delicious, you may want to double it.

Ingredients

vodka

coffee liqueur

espresso

simple syrup

drink shaker

ice

martini glass

STEP 1

Add vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso and simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice. Shake until well-chilled.

STEP 2

Strain into a chilled martini glass. Cover with a thin layer of heavy cream.

