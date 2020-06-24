A great dessert to share with family this summer, this coffee ice cream is perfectly creamy and will keep you cool in the warm August nights.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups Hiland Whole Milk
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
2 tbsp. Andrew’s Honey
1/8 tsp. salt
1/2 cup Henderson’s Coffee
6 egg yolks
2 1/2 cups Hiland heavy cream
1 1/2 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
Directions
Step 1
Bring 1 3/4 cups water to a boil using a small sauce pot. Remove from heat, add the 1/2 cup of coffee and let it set until cool. Strain through a coffee filter. (A press pot works well, but the water needs to come to a boil.) Reserve 1 cup of this liquid for the ice cream.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, sugar, honey, salt and coffee. Warm over medium heat stirring occasionally until steaming. Reduce the heat to low.
Step 3
Lightly beat the egg yolks in a small bowl. Slowly pour half the hot milk into the eggs while whisking continuously. Return the mixture to the pot, and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly throughout the process, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap on surface of the ice cream. Refrigerate until cold.
Step 4
When ready to make the ice cream, whisk the cream and vanilla into the ice cream until smooth. Churn in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
