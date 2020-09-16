Coconut cake

Ingredients

For cake:

2 egg yolks

2 tbsp. Hiland Buttermilk

1⁄2 tsp. coconut extract

1 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

3⁄4 cup sugar

1⁄4 tsp. salt

3⁄4 tsp. baking powder

1⁄4 tsp. baking soda

3⁄4 stick Hiland Butter (slightly melted)

6 tbsp. Hiland Buttermilk

2 egg whites (whipped to soft peaks) 

For frosting:

1 cup sugar

1 T Griffin’s White Corn Syrup

1/3 cup water

1 egg whites (whipped to soft peaks)

1 tsp. coconut extract

2 cups shredded coconut

Directions

Step 1

Mix together the yolks, 2 tbsp. of buttermilk and extract then add the rest of the dry ingredients. 

Step 2

Slowly add the butter and butter milk and fold in the egg whites. 

Step 3

Pour batter into a greased cake pan and bake at 350º for about 33 to 40 minutes or until passes the toothpick test. 

Step 4

For the frosting, cook the syrup, sugar and water on top of the stove until it reaches 240º on the candy thermometer. 

Step 5

When the syrup mix reaches temperature slowly drizzle over the egg whites while continuing to whip them (this makes a cooked meringue). 

Step 6

Fold in the extract and the coconut and spread on the cooled cake.

