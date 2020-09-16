Coconut cake.

Ingredients
For cake:
2 egg yolks
2 tbsp. Hiland Buttermilk
1⁄2 tsp. coconut extract
1 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
3⁄4 cup sugar
1⁄4 tsp. salt
3⁄4 tsp. baking powder
1⁄4 tsp. baking soda
3⁄4 stick Hiland Butter (slightly melted)
6 tbsp. Hiland Buttermilk
2 egg whites (whipped to soft peaks)
For frosting:
1 cup sugar
1 T Griffin’s White Corn Syrup
1/3 cup water
1 egg whites (whipped to soft peaks)
1 tsp. coconut extract
2 cups shredded coconut
Directions
Step 1
Mix together the yolks, 2 tbsp. of buttermilk and extract then add the rest of the dry ingredients.
Step 2
Slowly add the butter and butter milk and fold in the egg whites.
Step 3
Pour batter into a greased cake pan and bake at 350º for about 33 to 40 minutes or until passes the toothpick test.
Step 4
For the frosting, cook the syrup, sugar and water on top of the stove until it reaches 240º on the candy thermometer.
Step 5
When the syrup mix reaches temperature slowly drizzle over the egg whites while continuing to whip them (this makes a cooked meringue).
Step 6
Fold in the extract and the coconut and spread on the cooled cake.
