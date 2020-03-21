Clean hands, clean phones

We’ve all been feeling a fair amount of stress related to the present global health situation. All I have to say about that is wash your hands.
As we spend more time with fewer people, staying home instead of going to gatherings or sporting events, one activity that could be your next big project is editing and cleaning out your photo library.
I see it every day: Someone wants to show me a photo, then scrolls through hundreds or thousands of photos before, most of the time, just giving up.
I’m not saying that culling 4,500 photos will be easy. I like to call it “the agony of delete.” Editing is never easy, because when we delete something, something in the back of our minds tells us that we’re losing something forever. But I am also an editing ninja – I can cull a folder of 350 images down to the best 20 in a matter of minutes.
The hardest part is getting started. Having a phone, tablet or computer with 21,000 photos on it can be pretty daunting. But, as I often say, every journey starts with the first step. That first step could be just wading in and selecting images to delete, then fearlessly clicking on that little trash can icon.
Another strategy might be to export your entire photos library onto an external hard drive. Once done, you can delete stuff from your phone or tablet, knowing that your photos won’t really be gone.
It might be a good idea to create some kind of “favorites” albums on your phone – maybe landscapes, grandkids, flowers – whatever you might want to show off. Then when you want to show someone something, you can go right to it.
In the end, the goal of cleaning out our photos library is to allow us to better enjoy our photos.
