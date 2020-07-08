Classics let us know where we come from, give us hope

I chanced upon a column written by a friend in July 1949 while she was a student at Texas State College for Women. The article contained advice from college faculty about what and how to read. Guidance included finding the basic authoritative books in one’s interest area and owning the books one reads so that notes can be made in the margins.
Suggested reading included Will Durant’s “The Story of Philosophy”; Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” “Macbeth,” and “King Lear”; Northup’s “On Meeting of East and West”; and Gibbon’s “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” deemed “fascinating reading” by the head of the history department.
The list is truly worthy, but today seems curiously out-of-date for a women’s college, as its all male-focused prescription is not only not diverse by gender, but by race, as well. Looking up a list of books published in 1949, I found such classics as Orwell’s “1984,” Gunther’s “Death Be Not Proud,” “Death of a Salesman” by Arthur Miller, and Joseph Campbell’s “The Hero with a Thousand Faces.” On that list are also what would become classics written by female authors, such as Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery and Other Stories,” Agatha Christie’s “Crooked House,” and “Surprise Island,” number two in the Boxcar Children series by Gertrude Warner.
Two standouts, however, that made an impact on the future of diverse thought were Simone de Beauvoir’s “The Second Sex” and “Killers of the Dream” by Lillian E. Smith. Both women, born two decades before women’s suffrage and decades before the civil rights movement, addressed rising issues in social justice that are still being hotly debated today. De Beauvoir’s treatise thoroughly examines women’s traditional place in society and has become a standard of women’s studies. She also influenced African American feminists, such as Lorraine Hansberry, author of “A Raisin in the Sun.”
Smith’s controversial work is less widely known today, but although it shows its age, its stark treatment of the issue of racism in the South became the impetus for discussion of Jim Crow Era practices and gender oppression. These are classics that let us know where we have come from and give us hope that some progress has been made since 1949.
The love of good food is unfettered by race, gender or class. One chef working to educate us on the cooking of the South is Vivian Howard. Her program, Somewhere South, can be seen on PBS. Use any smoky, leftover barbecued chicken to recreate her chicken salad.
Enc style bbq chicken salad
Ingredients
3 cups leftover ENC style BBQ chicken
1 or 2 stalks celery, sliced thinly diagonally
1 apple, diced into half-inch cubes
2/3 cup pecans, chopped
1/4 cup red onion, quartered and thinly sliced
2 large handfuls cabbage (about 2 cups), thinly sliced or shredded
Salt & Pepper
1/3 cup NC-style BBQ Sauce
2 tbsp. mayo
Tabasco – a few good shakes
Directions
Spatchcocked chicken is best (whole, split open/butterflied) for this recipe. To do so, rub chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill to 165 degrees internal temperature. (You could also use a rotisserie chicken, but the flavor will not be as smoky or deep. A good substitute might be to pick up a locally smoked chicken.) When it is almost finished cooking, baste with an Eastern North Carolina-style vinegar-based barbecue sauce. To make salad from leftovers, mix 1/3 cup ENC barbecue sauce with mayo and Tabasco to make a dressing. Set aside. Shred chicken and sprinkle moderately with salt and pepper. Toss with spoon to mix in the seasoning. Add all ingredients to the chicken except for the barbecue-mayo dressing. Toss salad ingredients together. Add enough dressing to coat the ingredients well. Taste salad and adjust seasoning to your preference. Serve as a standalone salad. Adapted from https://www.vivianhoward.com/gorging-on-life/2017/2/20/lunch-at-the-q-bbq-chicken-salad.
