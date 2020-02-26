Classic Steak Diane: Steak Diane is a nostalgic dish that starts with Oklahoma beef and ends with a dramatic flambé. This is just the thing to make for that special someone on Valentine’s Day. The combination of the steak with J-M crimini mushrooms, Daddy Hinkle’s marinade and Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard makes for one impressive dinner.
Ingredients
1 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s dry meat marinade
4 small Oklahoma Beef sirloin steaks, approximately 4 to 5 ounces each
3 shallots, peeled and sliced
4 oz. J-M crimini mushrooms, sliced
1 tbsp. Hiland Salted Butter
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 garlic clove, peeled
1-2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s liquid marinade, or to taste
1 tbsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
1/3 cup brandy or cognac
1 cup Hiland heavy cream
Small handful Scissortail Farms flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Directions
Step 1
Carefully flatten the steaks, using the flat side of a meat mallet. Season the steaks on both sides with the Daddy Hinkle’s dry marinade.
Step 2
Heat a little olive oil in a skillet pan large enough to accommodate the 4 steaks in one layer. Quickly sauté the steaks for up to a minute on each side, then remove from the pan and set aside to rest.
Step 3
To make the sauce for the steaks, add shallots and mushrooms to a saute pan with butter and olive oil, sautéing until tender and golden. Crush the garlic and add to the pan. Add the Daddy Hinkle’s marinade sauce and Seikel’s mustard, and heat through for a minute while gently turning with spatula. Turn up the heat and tilt the pan away from you. Pour the brandy into the far end and allow it to ignite. Be careful.
Step 4
This will flambé for a few seconds. Once the alcohol has burned off, gently stir. Add the cream, and allow the sauce to thicken before turning off the heat.
Step 5
Place steaks on top of the sauce and hold in a warm oven. Garnish with chopped parsley.
