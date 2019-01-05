It’s common knowledge that Santa often employs the help of spirited elves to complete his storied rounds each holiday season. But, elves aren’t St. Nick’s only helpers!
In 2018, as they have for many years, Ada-area law enforcement officers came together to lend Santa a hand.
Christmas with a Cop organizers received enough monetary donations in 2018 to add more children to the event, which was held Dec. 22.
The program is organized by the Ada Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary.
Christmas with a Cop is designed to have uniformed police officers spend a day with underprivileged children while socializing, shopping and providing guidance during the holiday season.
Amanda Mericle, president of the Ada Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary, said the children got to choose items — toys, bikes, clothes, etc. — for themselves and their families.
Smiles abounded as the children and officers made their way through Ada’s Walmart, selecting toys and gifts for themselves and their family. If the looks on their faces were any indication, a joyful time was had by all — children and officers alike.
Mericle said Ada police officers, detectives and reserves, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police officers and East Central University campus police officers all participated.
“The auxiliary would like to give a shout-out to them for doing this,” Mericle said. “They were great.”
Businesses which donated included Walmart — which also hosted the event — Ada Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and Charlie’s Deer Processing. Those making personal donations included Delisa Floyd, Leslie Lemeth, Ashley Stick, the Hamilton family, Aly Jordan, the Schmidt family and an anonymous donor.
Those wishing to donate for next year’s event can make checks payable to Ada FOP Auxiliary and mail them to Ada FOP Auxiliary, ATTN: Amber Ballagh, PO Box 2374, Ada, OK 74821.
For more information, email the auxiliary at adafopauxiliary@yahoo.com, or visit https://www.facebook.com/Ada-FOP-Auxiliar-Lodge-111-1716766131924570/.
Donations can also be made at the Ada Police Department, 301 S. Townsend St.
